Realme launches cheaper variant of the Realme 6 in India

The Realme 6 has received a new variant in India. The company has announced a 4GB RAM variant. The Realme X2 will also get a new variant next week.

The new Realme 6 variant comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The device was launched back in March to take on Redmi 9 Pro series along with Realme 6 Pro. At the launch, the company had announced 6+64GB, 6+128GB, and 8+128GB variants which started at Rs 12,999. After a couple of price hikes , the Realme 6 series received Rs 2,000 hike for each model.

The new 4+64GB variant will be available in Comet White and Comet Blue colour options. Apart from the colour, everything else will remain unchanged.

Realme 6 specs

The Realme 6 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T. On the front, it has a 6.5-inch display with a hole-punch display at a Full HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate with Gorilla Glass protection.

You get a 64MP quad-camera setup, consisting of a 64MP primary camera implementing the Samsung GW1 image sensor, followed by an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, a 2MP black and white portrait lens and a macro shooter. The selfie camera is a 16MP shooter.

The battery is rated at 4,300mAh with 30W flash charge via Type-C interface which can be charged from 0 to full in about 60 minutes. Splash resistance also makes a debut. And as with all new Realme smartphones it runs on Realme UI out-of-the-box based on Android 10. The fingerprint scanner is placed ta the side of the device.

The Realme 6 will go on sale today midnight(July 17) You can get the device from Flipkart as well as Realme e-store.

