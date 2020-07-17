Infinix Smart 4 Plus with massive battery launching on July 21

Infinix , a popular budget smartphone market will be soon adding a battery centric device in India. The teaser page for the same is already live on Flipkart for the same.

The Infinix Smart 4 Plus will be the device that will be unveiled next week, The launch is slated for July 21 at 12 noon. The Flipkart landing page for the device reveals a couple of key features of the device.

(Image credit: Flipkart)

For, smartphone will be the successor to the Infinix Smart 3 Plus which is priced at Rs 7,499 in India currently. The teaser on Flipkart says the Smart 4 Plus will have the biggest battery which hints towards a massive battery capacity. The Smart 3 Plus features 3,500mAh battery and we can expect Smart 4 Plus to come with 5,000mAh or even 6,000mAh battery.

The image of the device is also placed on the Fliapkrt page which reveals the rear camera. The Infinix Smart 4 Plus will dual rear camera with 13MP primary sensor with AI features and triple LED flash. On the front, it will come with a dew-drop style notch which also houses the front camera.

The last-gen device housed an 8MP snapper. We expect the Smartt 4 Plus also to feature the same if not better optics at the front. Inffinix is also one of the few smartphone makers to pack in LED flash for the camera and that seems to be part of Smart 4 Plus as well. As one can see from the image, the device will come with dual LED flash at the front. Furthermore, the device will also come with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Apart from these features, we do not have much info on the device yet. The teaser says more specs will be revealed tomorrow (July 18).