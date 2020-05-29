Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro with quad-rear camera launched in India

Infinix has launched its latest budget smartphone series in India which is the successor to the Hot 8 line-up. The new Hot 9 series consists of two smartphones, Infinix Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro.

The Infinix Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro comes with a new build design which the company calls gem cut texture. They also feature 2.5D curved glass over at the front and punch-hole cut-out which houses the selfie shooter. There are a lot of similarities between the Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro except for a couple of changes.

Previously, the company had launched the cheapest phone with pop-up camera dubbed Infinix S5 Pro.

Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro specs

Both the smartphones feature a 6.6-inch HD+ display with 1,600 x 720 resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 90.5% screen-to-body ratio. They are powered by MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core chipset clocked at 2GHz and the IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU handles the graphics. There is 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage on both the devices with microSD card support up to 256GB.

On to the camera department, the Inifinix Hot 9 Pro comes with a 48MP(f/1.8) primary camera and Hot 9 comes with a 13MP(f/1.8) primary camera. Apart from the primary camera, the rest of the camera sensors remains the same. There is a 2MP depth sensor, 2MP macro shooter followed by a low light sensor. The Hot 9 comes come with triple LED flash and the Hot 9 Pro features quad LED flash. Over to the front, there is an 8MP shooter with f/2.0 aperture. Some of the camera features include auto scene detection, portrait mode, HDR, 3D beauty, wide-selfie, and AR emoji.

(Image credit: Flipkart)

To power the smartphones, there is a 5,000mAh battery under the hood, but there is no fast charging or Type-C port. You’ll get a micro USB port for charging. On the software side, both the devices run on XOS 6 UI based on Android 10. The devices are also equipped with a rear fingerprint scanner as well as face unlock support.

Other features include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm headphone jack, VoLTE, VoWiFi, and DTS surround sound.

Pricing and Availability

The Infinix Hot 9 is priced at Rs 8,499 and the Hot 9 Pro is priced at Rs 9,499. The Hot 9 will go on sale from June 8 and the Hot 9 Pro will go on sale on sale June 5 via Flipkart.