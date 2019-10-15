The best cheap fitness trackers in India: Top affordable sports bands

Wearables have come a long way from being glorified step counters to being useful health accessories. From letting you track your activities to offering advanced features like keeping a track of your heart rate and more, the wearables space has matured a lot.

These latest generation activity trackers can help one track steps, calories, distance travelled and monitor heart rate and sleep. Apart from helping you stay fit, activity trackers also double up as a smart accessory that can replace your regular watch on most occasions. What's even better is that there are several high quality and yet affordable fitness trackers in the market, you will be spoilt for choice.

Here are the most affordable fitness trackers that you can buy in India right now.

1. Mi Smart Band 4

The best cheap fitness tracker out there

Compatibility: iOS and Android | Display: LED | Thickness: TBC | Battery: 20 days standby | Charging method: 2 Pin Pogo connector | IP rating: 5ATM Swim-proof | Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 LE

Accurate tracking

Long battery life

Sleek design

Vibrant display

Limited customisability

The Mi Band series has been quite popular in India for a while now. Like most things Xiaomi, the Mi Band fitness trackers offer great value for money while still being quality products. Xiaomi has taken it a step further this year with the Mi Smart Band 4 that comes with a colour display for the first time in the Mi Band series.

In addition to the colour display, the Mi Smart Band 4 also lets you track your heart rate, steps, sleep and more. The Mi Fit app lets you connect the Mi Smart Band 4 to your iOS or Android device, so platform compatibility is not an issue either.

Read our full review: Mi Band 4

2. Honor Band 5

The Mi Band competitor

Compatibility: iOS and Android | Display: AMOLED | Thickness: TBC | Battery: 14 days | Charging method: Dock, included in the box | IP rating: 5ATM Swim-proof | Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2

Vibrant display

Extensive tracking features

Supports watch faces

Boring design

Average battery life

The Honor Band 5 was launched in India recently, giving customers more options in the sub-Rs 2,500 price range. Loaded with several fitness tracking features and adequate customizability, the Honor Band 5 matches other fitness trackers in terms of features in its price segment.

Huawei's TruSleep, TruSense, swim stroke recognition and always-on heart rate tracking make the Honor Band 5 a noteworthy option when it comes to the cheapest fitness trackers in India.

3. Garmin Vivofit 4

A year of life and a handy app

Compatibility: : iOS and Android | Display: Transflective 8-colour MIP | Thickness: 9.4mm | Battery: 1-year | Charging method: 2 x SR43 user-replaceable | IP rating: Swim-proof | Connectivity: Bluetooth

Great battery life

Color screen

No heart rate

Basic design

Garmin took the Vivofit 3 and added a colour display that is always-on and visible in direct sunlight. Despite this, you still get year-long battery life that the Vivofit 3 offered. Core fitness tracking features like like steps, distance, calories and sleep are covered, in addition to the automatic activity detection thanks to the Move IQ system.

Thanks to the Garmin Connect app you can also customize the display, while setting timers and alarms directly from the wrist. Best of all the Vivofit 4 it also 20 per cent cheaper than the Vivofit 3’s 2015 launch price. Of course, you’ll miss out on premium features like heart rate tracking and GPS, but that’s to be expected at this price.

Read our full review: Garmin Vivofit 4

4. Xiaomi Mi Band 3

Still a good option

Compatibility: iOS and Android | Display: OLED | Thickness: 10.5mm | Battery: 20+ days | Charging method: Proprietary wired | IP rating: Waterproof | Connectivity: Bluetooth

Even more affordable now

Smartly designed

Low screen visibility under sunlight

No GPS

Want the cheapest fitness tracker on this list? It's here and it's called the Mi Band 3, and it's not a completely useless device. In fact, the Mi Band 3 can do a lot considering how much it costs.

It comes with a battery life that should last around a whole month depending on how much you'll be using it, and there is tons of fitness tech built-in. There's no GPS, but it comes with a heart rate monitor and tracking tech for your daily step and workouts too.

It's not the most attractive fitness tracker you can buy, but it has a slimline design and it's light so you won't really notice you've got this on your wrist. The screen can show you stats for your workouts, and it's much bigger than the one on the Mi Band 2.

The launch of the Mi Smart Band 4 means that the Mi Band 3 is now even more affordable.

Read our full review: Xiaomi Mi Band 3

5. Samsung Galaxy Fit e

Covering the basics

Compatibility: iOS and Android | Display: LED | Thickness: TBC | Battery: 6 days | Charging method: Proprietary wired | IP rating: 5ATM swim-proof | Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Slim and lightweight

Average battery life

Samsung debuted its latest fitness trackers in the Galaxy Fit range earlier in June, offering two options to customers in the form of the Galaxy Fit and the Galaxy Fit e. While the Galaxy Fit is a full-fledged activity tracker, it costs a lot more than the Fit e.

The Galaxy Fit e comes with various features like auto workout tracking, with the ability to detect three activities - walking, running and dynamic workout. It can also keep a track of your heart rate, and lets you wear it while swimming, thanks to its 5ATM (50-metre) water resistance.

6. Fitbit Flex 2

A simple option that works well

Compatibility: iOS and Android | Display: LED | Thickness: 6.8mm | Battery: 5 days | Charging method: Proprietary wired | IP rating: Swim-proof | Connectivity: Bluetooth

Auto tracking

Great app

Mediocre battery life

No screen

Fitbit has a long history when it comes to activity trackers, and there’s a reason it is still going strong today - it works. And in the case of the Fitbit Flex 2 it works well, has a lot of features for a low price.

The Flex 2 will do all the usual step, distance and calorie burn tracking using its motion sensor smarts, but it goes further. You can also track sleep and even do exercises that the band will automatically detect and track. The entire tracking data gets synced with Fitbit's smartphone app, giving you a great visual presentation of your activities.

The Flex 2 is also swim-proof, comes in different styles and uses LED lights and vibrations to notify you about calls and texts from a connected smartphone. All that and it should last five days before needing a charge.

Read the Fitbit Flex 2 review

7. Misfit Ray

Style and substance all in one

Compatibility: iOS and Android | Display: LED | Thickness: 12mm | Battery: 6 months | Charging method: Proprietary wired | IP rating: Swim-proof to 50m | Connectivity: Bluetooth

Stylish design

Smart button

Weak app

Not good for exercise tracking

If you are in the market for a fitness tracker that looks unique and stylish, the Misfit Ray is a noteworthy option. It stands out from the crowd of dull, boring fitness trackers and brings some sass to your wrist.

There are plenty of muted colour options to pick from and each features the same anodised aluminium central device with LED lights. There’s also a smart button that can be set to control aspects of your smart home, for example.

The swim-proof wearable uses replaceable batteries for a charge-free six months of constant use. That includes step and sleep tracking plus vibration alerts for calls, messages, reminders and alarms.

Read the Misfit Ray review

8. Misfit Flash

One of the least flashy fitness trackers you can get

Compatibility: iOS and Android | Display: No screen | Thickness: TBC | Battery: 6 months | Charging method: Proprietary wired | IP rating: Swim-proof to 50m | Connectivity: Bluetooth

Comfortable

Great battery life

Difficult to read

Lacks some important features

While the Misfit Ray is a stylish option, the Misfit Flash is its opposite. Some might even find it a little too cartoony, but hey, if price is your main focus, you may want to opt for the Misfit Flash.

We originally gave the Misfit Flash a three-star review, which isn't very good, but since the price has dropped, we think this tracker is a lot better value now and worth picking up if you're looking for something very simple to track your steps.

It won't be able to do a lot of what the other trackers on this list can do though, so if you want much more than a glorified pedometer you should look elsewhere.

Read our Misfit Flash review