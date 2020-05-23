Infinix Hot 9 series set for India launch - here's what we know

Infinix Mobile is not new to the budget smartphones . The Hong Kong-based company has introduced several devices in this segment and is now ready to bring the Infinix Hot 9 series to India in the immediate future. The company had launched its predecessor, the Infinix Hot 8 in September last year.

Transsion Holdings, the company that owns the brand, revealed this information through its social media channels and also shared a teaser video to showcase the upcoming smartphone. The Infinix Hot 8 is available in Indian markets for Rs.6999 ( You can buy it here ).

The teaser video available on Twitter provides us with a glimpse of the Infinix Hot 9 that hit the stands in Indonesia two months ago. The key specifications of the phone will be available on Flipkart, which is already selling back covers for the model. The teaser video doesn't provide details of the device but refers to it as the Infinix Hot 9 series, suggesting that there could be more than one model.

Infinix Hot 8 has reigned as the hottest smartphone in its class. But it is time for the next Instalment: The Hot 9 series. #🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/11Q1000oEkMay 20, 2020

While the Infinix Hot 9 series has already arrived in select markets like Indonesia, the company appears to be getting an upgraded model called the Infinix Hot 9 Pro to the Indian shores. There is no mention of the pricing on the video but the device is selling for roughly Rs.8,500 for the 4GB + 128 GB variant. The colour options seen include Cyan, Violet, Light Blue and Matte Black.

Infinix is no stranger to the budget phones segment having come out with the Infinix S5 Pro earlier this year, making it the cheapest smartphone available in the world that boasts of a pop-up selfie camera. The phone was priced at Rs.9999 and is obviously aimed at first time smartphone users.

There is little that is available by way of product specifications for the India specific product. The one launched in Indonesia is a dual-SIM phone with a 6.6-inch HD+IPS display powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio A25 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM.

The phone has a quad rear camera that provides a 16 MP primary sensor and dual shooters each of 2MP. There is also an AI supported sensor on the device which sports a punch-hole display design that also holds an 8MP selfie camera.