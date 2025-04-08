8849 Tank 4 offers a large 11,600mAh battery for endurance

The rugged smartphone market is evolving, with many brands now integrating large batteries and even portable projectors into their devices.

Chinese brand 8849 is known for such devices, having previously released models like the 8499 Tank 2 Pro and Tank 3 Pro.

The company has now announced the 8849 Tank 4, a business smartphone that features a 100-lumen 720p DLP projector. It supports laser-assisted auto-focus up to 4 meters, micro-laser ranging, night vision camera, and an RGB camping light.

Projector phones are carving a niche

The 8849 Tank 4 sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1200 x 2650 and a 120Hz refresh rate. Measuring 174.3 x 85.4 x 23.9 mm and weighing 538g, it is only slightly smaller than the best rugged tablets on the market.

This phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip, paired with 12GB or 16GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of internal storage, expandable via TF card.

It houses an 11,600mAh battery, which is about half the capacity of the Tank 3 Pro, but still large for daily use. The device also supports 66W wired fast charging. While it lacks wireless charging, it compensates with 25W reverse charging via its Type-C 2.0 port.

For photography, the phone is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP Sony main sensor, a 64MP OmniVision night vision camera with infrared fill lights, and an 8MP 3x zoom lens.

Like other rugged smartphones, this device supports IP68 water and dust resistance. Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6, dual SIM support, and compatibility with GSM to 5G NR networks, offering download speeds of up to 2.34Gbps.

Samsung once dabbled in the projector phone category with the Galaxy Beam released over a decade ago. However, the company ultimately exited the space due to high costs and limited adoption at the time.

Nevertheless, with new offerings like the 8849 Tank 4, as well as similar products like Oukitel WP100 Titan and Doogee V Max Play, projector phones may be poised for a comeback.