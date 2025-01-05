This rugged smartphone has the biggest battery ever but its standout feature is its DLP projector that has a 100 Lumens brightness

Projectors are making a comeback in tablets and smartphones

Oukitel WP100 Titan appears to be an upgrade of the 8849 Tank3 Pro we reviewed

33Ah battery is bigger than any smartphone or tablet on the market

If you’re looking for a rugged Android phone at an affordable price, Oukitel has you covered, with a host of new devices coming at CES 2025.

One of the most notable rugged phone launches is the WP100 Titan, which boasts a variety of features that help it stand out from the competition, including a giant 33,000mAh battery, ensuring you won’t have to worry about running out of juice while on the go, even if you’re away for several days.

The battery promises up to six months of standby time and includes 66W fast charging.

Camping light and projector

The device also comes with a 1,200-lumen camping light, which can illuminate your path at night, and an adjustable-focus 100-lumen, 120Hz DLP projector suitable for presentations or movie viewing - indoors or outdoors.

There's not much additional information available about the WP100 Titan at the moment, but it appears to be an upgrade of the rugged 8849 Tank3 Pro we reported on previously which also included a camping light and a 100-lumen projector. That device sported a massive 23,900mAh battery - impressive at the time but now seemingly modest compared to Oukitel’s upcoming device.

Further details about the WP100 Titan should be revealed in the coming days at CES 2025, and Oukitel has informed us that the new phone will be available for backing in a Kickstarter campaign launching sometime in February.

The launch is the latest in a series of Oukitel devices, and we've been impressed by many of them to date.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We rated the 5G Oukitel WP30 Pro as one of the best rugged phones you can buy right now. It’s lighter than most, which is great if you don’t want to lug around a heavy device, and features an 11,000mAh battery and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 CPU, backed by 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It also offers dual nano-SIM support. We also really liked the Oukitel WP10 and WP15 - check out our full reviews for more details.