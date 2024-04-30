This is the tablet with the biggest battery ever — small-time Chinese firm promises rugged device with a staggering 33,280mAh battery, three times the capacity of Apple's iPad Pro, and much cheaper as well

Ulefone is set to launch the Armor Pad 3 Pro, a rugged tablet featuring what it claims is the world's largest-ever tablet battery, reportedly a staggering 33,280mAh.

Launching on May 13, this device boasts triple the battery life of Apple's iPad Pro, promising to deliver exceptional energy efficiency at a budget-friendly price tag.

The Armor Pad 3 Pro has a 10.36-inch, 2000 x 1200 (2K) 60Hz display with 500 nits of peak brightness, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It's powered by MediaTek's MT8788 SoC, alongside 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM (plus 8GB of virtual RAM) and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable to 2TB via a microSD card.

Over two months of standby time

Running Android 13, the tablet has a 32MP front-facing camera and a 50MP rear camera. The device's back panel features two 1,100-lumen camping lights controlled by a dedicated button on the left-side frame. It also offers stereo front-facing speakers.

The Armor Pad 3 Pro offers an HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, LTE connectivity (dual SIM), and NFC. It is also IP68/IP69K and MIL-STD-810H-certified for water, dust, and shocks.

The highlight is, naturally enough, the device's massive battery, which can be fast-charged through the USB-C port at up to 66W. The battery is designed to deliver a standby time of 1,812 hours (over two months!), a talk time of 181 hours, and 18 hours of video playback. That’s quite a leap from the original Armor Pad Pro, which had a 7650mAh battery that offered a standby time of 414 hours and a talk time of 41 hours.

Ulefone offers a series of add-ons for the tablet, including a rotating stand, a multi-function bag, and an external Bluetooth speaker, all sold separately.

Priced at $559.99 with free worldwide shipping, the Armor Pad 3 Pro can be pre-ordered through AliExpress.