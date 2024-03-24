Obscure Chinese tablet maker quietly unveiled a tablet with a sought-after feature no other tablet vendor dare launch — a 4K display that not even Apple, Google or Samsung can match

Doogee has unveiled a low cost tablet with a surprising selling point. The Doogee T30 Max, a new and upgraded version of the firm’s T30 series tablet, sports a 12.4 inch IPS 4K Display. Yes, 4K.

That’s an impressive achievement for any tablet, let alone one retailing for $329 (or $296 when you apply the 10% off coupon code available on the website). For comparison, Apple's iPad Pro has a slightly larger screen (12.9 inch) and a resolution of 2732 x 2048 pixels or 2.7K. We recently reported on NEC’s LAVIE Tab T14 which we said had “probably the highest ever resolution on a tablet”, and even that only manages 3000 x 1876 (QHD+) and costs nearly $1,000.

Doogee T30 Max has an 87.5% high screen ratio, and is reasonably thin at just 7.9mm. For comparison again, the iPad Pro is 6.4mm thick.

Android 14

Doogee’s new tablet runs on Android 14 and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 Octa Core processor. This comprises two high performance Arm Cortex-A76 processors clocking up to 2.2GHz, and an Arm Mali G57-class GPU. The tablet comes with up to 20GB DDR4X RAM (8GB plus up to 12GB Extended RAM), and 512GB of storage (plus up to 2TB expansion).

The Doogee T30 Max features a 10800mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

There’s an AI dual camera setup (50MP+2MP) and a 20MP front shooter. It also supports face unlock and side fingerprint recognition.

In addition, the device has received TÜV SÜD blue light certification and conforms to High-Resolution Audio standards defined by the Japan Audio Association. It also supports a 4096 level active capacitive pen and a docking plug-in interface for a magnetic keyboard connection.

The Doogee T30 Max is encased in a nano injection molded one-piece shell with a leather texture rear and comes in black, khaki, and green. It’s available for pre order now with shipping expected to start on April 1 for all regions except the EU/UK, where buyers will have to wait until April 30th.