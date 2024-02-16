Probably the highest ever resolution on a tablet: NEC's latest slate beats iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab with high-res display — and eight JBL speakers, yes eight

NEC has unveiled its latest tablet for the Japanese market. The Android 13 powered LAVIE Tab T14 boasts a 14.5-inch organic EL display with an impressive 3000x1876 resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

NEC describes the LAVIE Tab T14 as a creative powerhouse, ideal for video editing and creating illustrations, and its "One Vision" UI supports multitasking with floating windows and screen splitting. The new device can even double as a second monitor for a PC or tablet. It's powered by an 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, backed by 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage.

The tablet also offers an immersive audio experience, as it comes with no fewer than eight JBL Dolby Atmos compatible speakers (eight!) allowing it to deliver sound from all around the tablet.

Optional extras

The LAVIE Tab T14 features a 13-megapixel front camera, a 13-megapixel rear camera, and a 5-megapixel wide-angle rear shooter. The tablet offers biometric authentication with facial recognition and fingerprint scanning. It includes two USB Type-C ports supporting DP-In/DP-Out for external input/output.

A Digital Pen 2, compatible with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity, tilt sensor, and palm rejection, is available to purchase separately. This is equipped with a lost alarm function to prevent misplacement and can be charged by attaching it to the back of the tablet with a magnet.

Other optional extras include a removable keyboard with shortcuts and touchpad gestures, a kickstand, and a tablet cover.

The LAVIE Tab T14 is set to go on sale from February 15, priced at ¥142,780 ($950.91).

NEC has also released a smaller version, the LAVIE Tab T9, with an 8.8-inch screen (2560x1600) and two Dolby Atmos compatible speakers. That model is priced at 98,780 yen ($657.87).