This rugged smartphone has a built-in projector, camping lights and a 22000mAh battery that can wireless charge another phone

Doogee V Max Play offers big power and some unique features

Doogee V Max Play
(Image credit: Doogee)
  • Doogee V Max Play packs a projector, camping lights, and a massive battery
  • Samsung’s projector phone idea returns as Doogee refines it for today
  • IP68-rated and military-grade protection withstands extreme environments

At the recent Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 show, Chinese manufacturer Doogee unveiled three new rugged smartphones: the V Max Play, Blade GT Ultra, and S200 Plus, highlighting its focus on durable, high-performance smartphones with advanced capabilities.

Among these, the V Max Play stands out with its integrated portable projector, powerful camping lights, and massive 22,000mAh battery, making it a versatile tool for outdoor use.

With a 22,000mAh battery, the V Max Play provides extended usage, while 33W fast charging enables quick power replenishment, and 15W reverse wireless charging allows power sharing, making it an ideal business smartphone for long outdoor trips with limited access to power sources.

Doogee V Max Play

More than a decade ago, Samsung introduced business smartphones with built-in projectors and “large cameras”, including the Samsung Galaxy Beam and Galaxy Camera. However, high costs and limited adoption kept them from becoming mainstream.

Now, Chinese brands like Doogee have revived and refined the concept, following rugged smartphones such as the Oukitel WP100 and 8849 Tank 2 Pro, that integrate projectors.

The V Max Play features an LED projector with 480p resolution and automatic focus, allowing users to project images and videos onto any surface.

Its dual camping light system enhances visibility in dark environments, a first in the rugged phone market, while an ambient RGB light adds versatility with mood lighting.

Powered by the MediaTek 24M (MT7300) 4nm processor, the V Max Play includes 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, while its 6.78-inch Full HD+ display has a 120Hz refresh rate.

The camera system includes a 108MP main sensor, an 8MP wide-angle macro lens, and a 20MP night vision camera, plus a 32MP front camera.

Running on Android 14, the V Max Play offers AI tool powered features for automation, image/video editing, and document processing while supporting dual-band WiFi (2.4/5GHz) and Bluetooth 5.4 for connectivity.

Like other rugged smartphones, it offers IP68 water and dust resistance with military-grade drop protection, ensuring durability in harsh environments.

Via Doogee

Efosa Udinmwen
Freelance Journalist

Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com

