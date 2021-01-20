Redmi Note 10 tipped to launch in India in February, followed by the Mi 11

Keeping its momentum going strong in 2021, Xiaomi is now tipped to launch its much-awaited Redmi Note 10 series in India in the coming weeks, followed by the flagship Mi 11 family.

The information around the company’s upcoming plans comes from Ishan Agarwal, who states that the Redmi Note 10 family could come to India as early as February, and will be more competitive than its predecessor as it prepares to take on the Realme X7 . Since these devices are yet to be unveiled in any other market, we could once again see them make their global debut in India.

Exclusive: Redmi Note 10 Series (Grey, White & Green color options for Note 10) is expected to launch in India in February! We are expecting aggressive price this time with better specs this time.What are you expecting? :)Please Link & Credit:https://t.co/v0jpmTQk8JJanuary 20, 2021

A phone in the Redmi Note 10 family has possibly already been certified by the BIS, which also revealed that there will be multiple phones in the series. The Redmi Note 10 Pro is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 732G, a chipset that was exclusive to the Poco X3 till now. It is also expected to finally move to a 120Hz display, which the Redmi Note 9 series glaringly skipped. Some rumours also suggested that it will sport a 108MP camera, which would be a big deal in the sub Rs 10,000 segment.

Agarwal also confirmed that the Xiaomi Mi 11 and the Mi 11 Lite are getting ready for their Indian launch. Last heard, the company was still finalizing which SKUs to bring, but the source says that we will get the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants of the Mi 11, in grey and blue colour variants, while the Mi Lite will be available in 6GB and 8GB RAM options in pink, blue and black finishes.

In case the latter sounds unfamiliar, it’s because Xiaomi has not yet launched or confirmed the existence of the Mi 11 Lite in any market. The only information we have in this regard is an official teaser that mentioned “The Mi 11 series global launch is about to happen”, which confirms that there will be more than one device.

While the Xiaomi Mi 11 was unveiled in China in December, its global launch is expected to take place in March. It could come to India at the same time.