The Redmi Note 10 series could bring 108MP cameras and 120Hz displays

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note family is one of the most popular series of budget smartphones in India. New leaks suggest exciting upgrades for the next iteration of the lineup.

The Redmi Note 9 series made its global debut in India in March, with more affordable members launching in the subsequent months. With over six months having passed, the Redmi Note 10 series shouldn’t be too far. Fresh leaks out of China suggest that we’re in for a massive upgrade this time.

Redmi is still very stable. The Note7 series will launch the 48-megapixel Samsung GM1, the Note8 series will launch 64-megapixel GW1, and the Note* series will also be the first to launch 108-megapixel HM2[笑不语]October 11, 2020

The information comes from Digital Chat Station , which has historically been accurate about leaks originating in China. The biggest upgrade being suggested is the inclusion of a 108MP primary camera, implementing the new Samsung ISOCELL HM2 image sensor. With a pixel size of 0.7μm and a sensor size of 1/1.52-inches, it is one of the smallest 108MP image sensors currently available. It employs 3x3 pixel-binning for better imaging.

The source also claims that the Redmi Note 10 series will also sport a telephoto lens for the first time, which will double as a macro lens. We expect this to be exclusive to the Pro variant.

The other major upgrade is said to come with the processing package. This time, Redmi is said to adopt 5G for its entire Note 10 series, with the top-of-the-line model being powered by the new Snapdragon 750G chipset and the others opting for MediaTek’s Dimensity SoCs. These details can change when the phone arrives in India.

Rumours also suggest that the Redmi Note 10 Pro will be based on the recently-announced Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite . If that is the case, we might also see a higher refresh rate display make the cut, as the Redmi Note 9 series was stuck at a modest 60Hz. Other expected specifications include a large battery with support for fast wired charging, a punch-hole selfie camera and a Poco X3-esque design.

The leakster states that the Redmi Note 10 series will debut in China in November. While there is no word on Indian availability yet, it seems like Xiaomi will miss the festive season this year. Regardless, whenever they launch, they should pose strong competition to the likes of Realme and Samsung in the sub Rs 20,000 segment.