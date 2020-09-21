Realme Narzo 20, 20A and 20 Pro launched in India

The youth-centric Realme Narzo 20 series was unveiled in India today, refreshing the popular budget smartphone series in just about four months.

The series includes three phones this time — the Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A and for the first time, the Narzo 20 Pro. Alongside the recently launched Realme 7 series, these smartphones are spread evenly across the Rs 20,000 segment of India.

The company also announced Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 that will be rolling to Realme X50 Pro at first and then to rest of the Realme lineup in the coming months.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro specs

(Image credit: Realme)

The first “Pro” variant in the Realme series, the Narzo 20 Pro. It brings a new design language with V-design at the rear. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is backed by a 65W Super Dart fast charging, a feature inherited from Realme 7 Pro. With this charging speed, the 4,500mAh battery onboard can go from 0 to 100% in just 38 minutes over the Type-C port. This also makes the Narzo 20 Pro, the fastest charging phone in the segment. The device is available in two shades - Black Knight and White Knight.

On the front, there is a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD panel with 90Hz refresh rate, 120Hz touch sampling, 480 nits brightness, and 90.5% screen to body ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek’s gaming-centric Helio G95 chipset, which is also present on the Realme 7. The device is available in two configurations with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot which supports up to 256GB of additional storage.

You are looking at a quad-camera stack on the Narzo 20 Pro with primary 48MP Samsung GM1 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter followed by a macro lens and a mono portrait lens. To the front, you get a 16MP Sony IMX471 single selfie camera with an f/2.1 aperture that resides in the punch-hole cutout. The fingerprint scanner is embedded in the power button on the right side.

The Realme Nazro 20 Pro starts at Rs 14,999 and will go on sale from September 25 on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme Narzo 20 specs

(Image credit: Realme)

The successor to the Narzo 10 is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core SoC, an upgrade from G80 SoC. On the inside, the device is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery, the biggest on any Narzo phone yet. With this battery, you can have a 43-hour call or 18 movies on YT on a single charge. For those who want more, there is a super battery saving mode that can help you get much longer battery life. Realme is also providing an 18W USB fast charger(Type-C) in the box.

The Realme Narzo 20 offers a 6.5-inch HD+ screen. It is a 60Hz panel with 20:9 aspect ratio and 562 nits. The device comes in two storage options with 4GB of RAM and 64/128GB storage. For optics, you get the Samsung GM1 48MP primary camera followed by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a macro shooter. Selfies are handled by an 8MP shooter. The fingerprint scanner is located at the rear.

The handset comes in a V gradient and matrix camera design. It is available in two colour options - Victory Blue, Glory Silver. It is priced at Rs 10,499 for the 4GB +64GB and the 4GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 11,499. And will be available starting September 28 on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme Narzo 20A specs

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

The most affordable in the Realme 20 series, the Realme 20A is the first Nazro device to sport a Snapdragon chipset. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 665 octa-core chipset, which is a power-efficient SoC from Qualcomm. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It comes with a rear fingerprint scanner as well.

The Realme Narzo 20A flaunts a 6.5-inch display with HD+ resolution. There is a triple rear camera system with a 12MP primary shooter, 2MP macro lens and a 2MP mono lens. For selfies, there is an 8MP shooter. The camera is bundled with several modes including the super nightscape mode. The device is available in two configurations - 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB.

The Realme Nazro 20A starts at Rs 8.499 and will be available starting September 30 on Flipkart and Realme.com. It is available in Victory Blue and Glory Silver colour options.

Realme Narzo 20 series pricing

Device Price First sale Narzo 20 Pro starts at Rs 14,999 September 25 Narzo 20 starts at Rs 10,499 September 28 Narzo 20A starts at Rs 8,499 September 30

Realme is expected to launch Realme 7i along with several other AIoT products soon in India.