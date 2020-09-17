Realme 7i with 90Hz display and massive battery unveiled

Realme 7i is now official as the latest budget device from the company. The device was unveiled in Indonesia today along with Realme 7.

The Realme 7i is the successor to the Realme 5i in Indonesia. The Realme 7i retains the 90Hz panel and comes with a few improvements over its predecessor.

(Image credit: Realme)

Realme 7i

It sports a 6.5-inch display with 1600x720 HD+ resolution, 90% screen to body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio. The stand out feature of the device here is the 90Hz panel. The device is available in two colour options - Aurora Green and Polar Blue. On the inside, the Realme 7i is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 662 chipset clocked at 2GHz. Adreno 610 GPU will take care of the graphics. The device is packed with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. You also get a microSD card slot to expand memory up to 256GB. It runs on Realme UI 1.0 based on Android 10.

The Realme 7i houses a quad-camera at the rear with rear camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide lens followed by a 2MP macro and a 2MP Black and white portrait lens. The rear camera also supports UIS for stable video recording. Over at the front, you get a 16MP selfie shooter located in a punch-hole cutout. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charge over a Type-C port. The fingerprint scanner is located on the rear.

The Realme 7i weighs around 189 grams and is thick at 8.9mm. At the launch, Realme also unveiled Realme 7 for Indonesia.

(Image credit: Realme)

Pricing

The Realme 7i sole variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rp 3.099.000 which is roughly Rs 15,400 and the Realme 7 8+128G variant is priced at Rp 3.899.000 which is around Rs 19,400.