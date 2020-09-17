Realme lines up a new smartphone, many AIoT products for India launch

Realme as a smartphone maker has already gained a major chunk in the Indian market in its two years of operation. But, Realme isn’t just a smartphone company. The company has already entered audio, smart TV, and wearable segments in India. Soon, the company is expected to launch several AIoT products along with a new smartphone in India.

According to a report from TheMobileIndian, Realme is gearing up to launch a new smartphone and four other non-smartphone AIoT products in India which includes a smart bulb, 360-degree home security smart camera, 55-inch Television, wireless earphone with active noise cancellation and a TWS with noise cancellation.

The timing is just right

Under pressure from the Chinese in the smartphone and smartwatches market, the South Korean tech giant Samsung had recently announced its intention to expand its 'Project Prism'. The project was created to expand its product range in the growing smart appliances segment.

Given the changes in lifestyle brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, Samsung is hoping that it would give them a better direction towards becoming a leader in the home appliances business. The company's home appliance business head Lee Jae-Seung had posted on Samsung's website that the future would revolve around recalibrating its business strategies around this vertical with a view to provide a healthy and safe lifestyle to consumers post the pandemic.

Amongst all the Chinese tech companies in India, Realme has the advantage of owning a good chunk of the market, alongside others such as Xiaomi, which too did bring a few of its home appliances / lifestyle products to the country.

The report claims that the launch is imminent and the company is expected to unveil these products at the end of this month or early October. All the above-mentioned products were announced at the Realme IFA 2020 event earlier this month.

Realme 7i

The Realme 7i will be the successor to the Realme 6i that is scheduled to launch on September 17 in Indonesia. The device is said to pack in a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is expected to pack in a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Inside, the device will be powered by Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the optics front, the Realme 6i will feature a 64MP quad-camera setup and a 16MP selfie shooter.

Realme Watch S Pro

(Image credit: YouTube/Realme)

There is also a full-fledged smartwatch in the works dubbed Realme Watch S Pro . Recently, the smartwatch was spotted on FCC with circular 1.39-inch AMOLED screen, 450mAh battery, and Heart Rate sensor.

Realme smart TV 55-inch

(Image credit: YouTube/Realme)

The 55-inch is a long pending product from the company. The Realme smart TV 55-inch will come with a cinematic display with 108% NTSC wide colour gamut. It is also expected to sport 4K resolution and for software, the smart TV is likely to run on Android 9 TV OS.

Realme smart cam 360-degree

(Image credit: YouTube/Realme)

And lastly, two new entirely home AIoT products from Realme, the Realme smart cam 360-degree and Realme smart bulb will also launch in India. The smart cam comes with 360-degree panoramic vision with up to Full HD recording. There is also an IR night vision mode for recording at night. The camera will feature a two-way microphone for communication.

Realme smart bulb

(Image credit: YouTube/Realme)

The smart bulb, on the other hand, will come with 16 million colours with a temperature range from 1700K-6500K. Since it is a smart bulb, you will be able to control it via Google Assistant and also a companion app. Realme claims a lifespan of 13 years.