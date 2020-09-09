Realme Watch S Pro passes through FCC, revealing key specifications

Realme’s next leg of expansion into connected devices is going to include a high-end smartwatch. Called the Realme Watch S Pro, it was recently teased at IFA 2020, but no real details were shared.

However, the smartwatch did pass through FCC recently, revealing some of its features and specifications, while also giving a better look at the design. It is confirmed to launch later this year in markets such as India and Europe. Realme’s upcoming product lineup also includes the Narzo 20 series, Buds Air Pro, smart bulbs, security cameras and speakers.

The images submitted for certification confirm. It will have a round dial with an OLED display. The black body will have markings at each hour to mimic a traditional watch. The battery will be rated at 450mAh, which is on the higher side for smartwatches. Fitness enthusiasts will appreciate the integrated heart rate sensor. It will weigh in at 63.5 grams with the strap. An inside look also revealed that the smartwatch will have components for Bluetooth Low Energy and GPS.

The user manual also confirms that the Realme Watch S Pro will sport a 1.39-inch (diameter) display with a resolution of 454 x 454. Other features include step tracking, distance, calories, sleep monitoring, exercises, etc. We also expect features such as music control, answering calls, camera shutter control and Find my phone to be available.

Images of the watch face also suggest that it will run on Wear OS, but it could have a layer of added customizations on top. As with all of Realme’s connected devices, it will function over the Realme Link app.

A specific launch timeline is yet to be mentioned, but it is confirmed to launch in Europe later this year. Considering that the CEO for India also talked about the Realme Watch S Pro recently, we can expect it to launch locally as well.