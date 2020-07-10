Realme smart speaker to launch later this year; might come to India

Realme is not just a smartphone brand in India anymore. The company has forayed to several other segments such as smart TVs and wearables. Adding to the list of non-smartphone accessories, Realme is expected to launch its smart speaker in India later this year.

The company has already launched its smart wearables in India which includes the Realme Band and Realme Watch . It has also launched a smart TV and plans to enter the premium TV segment soon in India.

at the realme C11 launch in Vietnam, realme Vietnam revealed that their own smart speaker will be launch in Vietnam in November this year. This mean Indian should see the realme smart speaker on September or October pic.twitter.com/GpRQIsNqpqJuly 9, 2020

A tweet by @Boby25846908 , who is a tipster based out of Vietnam, Realme confirmed that its smart speaker will be launched in Vietnam in November. Vietnam usually gets Realme products soon after their Indian launch. If the same holds true for the speaker, we could see it in India towards the end of the year.

This announcement was made during the Realme C11 launch in the country. Apart from Realme smart speaker, Realme will bring the Buds Air Neo and Realme TV to Vietnam in August and October respectively.

(Image credit: Realme)

Realme smart speaker

At the moment, there is no information about the speaker or when it will be out. However, we got some idea about the product once we went through the Realme IoT promo which was shared by Realme India back in May.

It appears in back colour, which again looks very similar to the charcoal black variant of the Google nest Mini. In the video, we can clearly see the LED light on the front of the smart speaker and also three LED lights on the top of the device, which we guess is to control volume, as seen on the Google’s smart speaker.

The actor in the video, asks the speaker to “Turn on the TV” and within a couple of seconds, it turns on. This suggests that the speaker might also pack in the Google Assistant support which can bring a complete ecosystem of devices to play with.

Apart from the smart speaker, the promo also reveals several other Realme products like a circular Realme watch, car charger, and weighing scale. Realme is expected to launch these in the coming months.