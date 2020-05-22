Realme Band with enhanced display launched in India

Chinese smartphone and accessories maker Realme today announced the launch of an enhanced version of its Realme Band fitness tracker with a brighter display and some software upgrades. The band is now available for purchase from Amazon and Flipkart.

The company had launched the Realme band in March and sales had gone live immediately thereafter. The latest version has a revamped user interface that provides for a better user experience, the company said in a prepared statement. The Band also has upgraded its heart rate sensor for more accuracy.

The new version is available for purchase on Amazon and Flipkart with customers being able to order them across the country, barring the containment zones. The Realme Band is priced at Rs.1,499.

The original Realme Band ( Buy them here ) is among few fitness trackers that has a color display with a capacitive button. It sported a 0.96-inch TFT LCD panel with a 80x160 pixels resolution. It showed information around calls, notifications, messages, reminders, and also third-party apps such as WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. It came with five watch faces at launch.

The hardware then included a heart rate sensor, which is now getting a fillip with the new launch. Realme had said then that it has been optimised to work better on Indians. One of the innovative aspects is that the watch band can be removed, which reveals a charging connector that can be used directly with a regular USB Type-A port.

Realme says the display on the new version will be considerably more brighter than the original and the Realme Band UI has been enhanced to display better even when exposed directly to sunlight. The trackers would come with firmware version 6.0 while some of the apps too have been upgraded.

The weather app on the new device comes with a page that displays daily weather information giving real-time data through location tracking via the Realme Link app.

Similarly, the heart sensor has been upgraded to provide more accurate data, the statement said adding that users can access updates on high and low heart rate alerts.

The press statement also noted that consumers who bought the older version of the Realme Band will get most of the new features via a software update.