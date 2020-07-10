Realme could be the first to cross 100W charging on phones

Realme smartphones have one of the fastest charging technologies currently available in the market. Not looking to slow down (pun intended), the company is expected to announce a whopping 100W+ fast charging as early as this month.

Most of Realme’s current offerings support 30W VOOC charging, a solution shared with Oppo while its flagships such as the Realme X50 Pro offer 65W Super Dart charging.

Tipster, Ishan Agarwal , has shared an image of the new charging tech from Realme which reportedly will be called as “Ultra Dart” charging. From the image, we can see that the upcoming new tech could deliver up to 120W charging speeds, which is higher than any other smartphone. With this charging speed, about one-third of a 4,000mAh battery could be just juiced up in 3 minutes. With the same speed, a full charge should take around just 10 minutes, but we expect it to slow down towards the end. The implications on battery health are yet to be seen.

A reliable source tells me that #realme’s developing a 100W+ fast charging tech to be revealed in July. It might be called "Ultra Dart" and can charge 1/3rd of a 4000mah+ battery in just 3 mins.As you can see in the image, 11660mA indicates almost 120W of charging speed. pic.twitter.com/tfjJZFHiPxJuly 9, 2020

Realme is expected to announce this new Ultra Dart charger this month, as per the tweet. However, we expect it to commercially available to the end-users later. Apart from Realme, Xiaomi is also working on its 100W charging technology. In fact, it showcased the new tech last year which could charge a 4,000mAh battery from nothing to full in just 17 minutes.

In today’s market, Realme and Oppo, both offer the 65W fast charger which is the best in the market and charge the device fully in just 35 minutes. OnePlus, on the other hand, is still sticking with 30W charging speed even with its latest flaghsip. However, things might charge in the next iteration as OnePlus 65W charger spotted on certification site, recently.

Realme hasn’t officially teased anything on the upcoming charging technology yet. We expect the company to showcase the capability of the same in China first and then bring it to India and the rest of the world.