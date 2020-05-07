OnePlus 65W charger spotted on certification site

OnePlus smartphones are popular for many things and one of them is the battery charging speeds. The company currently offers 30W charging speed and of late, the brand has not made any significant improvements in the charging speeds. A new 65W OnePlus charger was spotted on a certification site, recently and the upcoming OnePlus flagship might feature this new charger.

A report from Mysmartprice has gained the details of the OnePlus 65W charger from TUV Rheinland, a certification platform. The report has been issued by TUV Rheinland in Japan with “Power unit supply” as the product name. It also reveals the input and output of the charger along with the OnePlus trademark.

The 65W OnePlus charger has a power output of 65W(10V/6.5A) compared to the current 30W(5V/6A) Warp charge 30T fast charging found on the OnePlus 8 series . The input is stated at 100-240VAC. Furthermore, the listing reveals model numbers VCA7JAyH, WC1007Am1JH, and S065AGz. The max output of the charger will be set to 65W.

(Image credit: Mysmartprice)

A brief history of OnePlus charging speeds

Although the OnePlus 2 came with the Type-C port, it didn’t feature any sort of fast charging capabilities. OnePlus 3, launched in 2016, was the first device from the company to feature fast charging, it came with 20W fast charging support, called “Dash Charge”. After the OnePlus 3, the next upgrade happened only with the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition , which packed in a 30W Warp charge. As of today, even the latest OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro features the same 30W fast charging.

Upcoming flagship will feature 65W charging

The development of 65W fast wired charging means that the next flagship smartphone from OnePlus, which is likely to be OnePlus 8T will sport it. The recently launched Oppo Reno Ace 2 featured 65W fast charging. And it is already a well-known fact that Oppo and OnePlus belong to the same parent company, BBK electronics.

As of today, in India, the Realme X50 Pro features 65W SuperDart Charge and Realme X2 Pro supports 50W SuperVOOC Charge. Apart from Realme, iQoo 3 supports 55W SUPER Flash Charge. And, all the three smartphones, costs less than OnePlus flagships.

It was high-time for OnePlus to upgrade their charging speeds and this certification brings us some good news, regarding the same. We might see a OnePlus device with 65W charge support later this year.