The Oppo Ace 2 has the world's fastest wireless charging

After roughly six months of its launch , Oppo has announced a successor in the Ace series of smartphones yesterday in China. Dubbed as the Oppo Ace 2, it is the fastest wireless charging smartphone in the world currently.

Last year’s Reno Ace was the fastest charging phone, and building on that, the Ace 2 adds 40W AirVOOC fast wireless charging. Oppo has also revamped the series a bit, in terms of its positioning in the portfolio and branding as well. Oppo has dropped the Reno branding as well this year.

(Image credit: oppo)

Oppo Ace 2 Specifications

Previously, the Reno Ace series was all about fast-charging, and while that’s still true, the new Oppo Ace 2 packs in a lot more than its predecessor. The front features a 6.5-inch (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a 90Hz screen refresh rate. The touch sampling rate is 180Hz and the display supports 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. Maximum brightness can go up to 1,100 nits as per the company's press release.

The battery is somewhat mediocre in size coming in at 4,000mAh but we expect the 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 feature to top it up in just about 30 minutes. The key selling point is the new AirVOOC wireless charging, which has an output of 40W.

It’s a 5G handset (supporting both SA and NSA) equipped with a Snapdragon 865 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. In terms of software, the phone runs Android 10 based on ColorOS 7.1

In terms of camera sensors, a circular module on the back houses four sensor. Two of them are the main ones, a 48MP shooter with f/1.7 aperture and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. There are a couple more 2MP shooters for telephoto portrait and monochrome as well, while the front has a solitary 16MP selfie camera.

The icing on the cake is the addition of dual stereo speakers and 4D vibration and a cooling tech with a T-shaped vapour chamber for heat dissipation.

The Oppo Ace 2's price in China starts at 3,999 yuan (~Rs 43,000) and will be available in Aurora Silver, Moon Rock Grey, and Fantasy Purple colour options.