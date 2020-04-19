OnePlus 8 series’ official Indian prices are here

The OnePlus 8 series was unveiled recently in an online affair, where the global pricing and availability was also announced. However, the prices for India were not mentioned.

The OnePlus 8 will start at Rs 41,999 for a region-exclusive 6GB + 128GB variant, Rs 44,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, and Rs 49,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The same RAM and storage configurations are available for the OnePlus 8 Pro, which will be priced at Rs 54,999 and Rs 59,999 respectively. The Bullets Wireless Z are priced at Rs 1,999. No date for the deliveries was mentioned. We expect that information to be available in early May, once eCommerce platforms start functioning fully. Amazon.in will be the online partner.

India is OnePlus’ biggest market, where it also enjoys a majority in the premium segment. This made the omission of Indian details even more noteworthy. But considering the fact that the country is in a state of precautionary lockdown for the foreseeable future, with no availability of logistical partners, this step is understandable.

Ending our wait, OnePlus took to the Red Cable Club to finally reveal pricing details for India. Unsurprisingly, the prices are closer to their Chinese counterparts than the prices of the western markets.

OnePlus 8 OnePlus 8 Pro 6GB, 128GB Rs 41,999 - 8GB, 128GB Rs 44,999 Rs 54,999 12GB, 256GB Rs 49,999 Rs 59,999 Colour options Glacial Green, Onyx Black, Interstellar Glow Glacial Green, Onyx Black, Ultramarine Blue

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro specifications

Both the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro are powered by the latest 7nm octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset clocking at 2.84GHz coupled with Adreno 650 GPU. They also ship with X55 modem to support 5G connectivity. They come with up to 12GB RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.0 internal storage. Both run on OxygenOS based on Android 10 out of the box.

The OnePlus 8 Pro flaunts a 6.78-inch Quad HD+ Fluid AMOLED 19.8:9 display with 3,168 x 1,440 resolution. The refresh rate on the OnePlus 8 Pro is bumped up to 120Hz. The display comes with MEMC (Motion Estimation/ Motion Compensation) technology that helps to keep the motion blur in check. On the other hand, the OnePlus 8 comes with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED 20:9 panel with 2,400 x 1,080p resolution. The refresh rate here is 90Hz. Both the handsets are protected by 3D Corning Gorilla Glass and supports HRD10+ contents.

The OnePlus 8 Pro features a quad rear camera set-up with a 48 MP Sony IMX689 primary lens with f/1.78, OIS, and EIS along with another 48 MP Sony IMX 586 120-degree ultra-wide lens with f/2.2, followed by an 8 MP telephoto lens with f/2.44, 3x optical zoom, 30x digital zoom, and a 5 MP colour filter sensor.

The OnePlus 8 feature features a triple rear camera set-up. A 48 MP f/1.8 Sony IMX586 primary sensor with OIS and EIS followed by a 16 MP f/2.2, 119-degree ultra-wide lens and a 2 MP f/2.4, macro camera.

Both the devices house a 16 MP punch-hole selfie shooter which is a Sony IMX471 sensor with f/2.45 aperture.

Moving to the battery, the OnePlus 8 and the 8 Pro packs in a 4510 mAh and 4300 mAh battery respectively. While both the phones support 30W Warp Charge 30T wired fast charging, the OnePlus 8 Pro supports 30W Wireless Charging and 5W reverse wireless charging.

Also, for the first time, the OnePlus 8 Pro comes with an IP68 rating for protection against dust and water submersion up to a meter for 30 minutes. Other features of the smartphones include an In-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock, and NFC.