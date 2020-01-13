OnePlus 8 might arrive with a 120Hz OLED display

OnePlus has showcased its next-generation display that is expected to grace the OnePlus 8 series when it launches sometime in 2020. At the 2020 Screen Technology event in Shenzhen, OnePlus unveiled a QHD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The 2K screen has a 240Hz touch sampling rate, a Minimum Perceptible Color Difference (MPCD), or Just Noticeable Color Difference (JNCD) rating of <0.8 and 10-bit HDR support. The ambient light sensor has also been upgraded to support increased brightness of 4096-levels, making it the highest for any Android phone.

Moreover, the screen features built-in MEMC (Motion Estimation/ Motion Compensation) chip that's common to TVs and helps in keeping motion blur in check. This chip will help compensate for motion in a frame by its frame sampling technique.

OnePlus also revealed that the new QHD+ OLED display has a better response time than all the previous phones by the company.

With a high refresh rate screen, users can expect a smooth experience while using the phone, and mobile-phone gamers will be able to play without any worries about frame drops and lags.

We have earlier seen phones such as the Asus ROG Phone 2 and, more recently, the Redmi K30 with a 120Hz refresh rate display. With OnePlus taking it ahead with its phones, high refresh rate screens are going to be more common in 2020. More flagship smartphones, such as the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11/S20 and Apple iPhones, are expected to feature 120Hz refresh rate screens.