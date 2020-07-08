Realme 30W power bank, Realme C11 to launch in India soon

Realme has quietly listed the 30W Dart Charge power bank on its India website. The support page of Realme’s Indian website shows the 30W Dart Charge power bank with a model number RMA156. However, clicking that leads to nothing but the listing indicates an imminent launch in the country. Also, it looks like the Realme C11 is ready to launch in India.

Realme brought close to eight exciting products alongside the X50 Pro Player edition in China back in May. That included the Realme 10,000mAh Power Bank 2 with 18W fast charging via Type-C. The design of the power bank was a unique carbon-fibre textured finish which the company said was created using an advanced lithography technique.

However, the highlight of the auxiliaries was the 10,000mAh power bank with support for the company’s proprietary 30W Dart Charge. Realme also claimed that the new power bank will offer 53% faster compared to the lower-rated 18W charging.

(Image credit: Realme)

While the new power bank allows the VOOC/Dart Charge compatible devices with ease, it also has the backward compatibility of 20W, 18W, 15W and 10W for budget devices. The charger has support for simultaneous dual-output via Type-A and Type-C ports.

Fixed at 30W, the single port output is DC rated at 5V-3A/9V-3A/15V-2A via Type-C/Type-A port. However, the dual-output is fixed at 25W with a rating of 5V DC at 5A. Since the input is also capable at 30W charging, the power bank can be juiced up in almost 2 hrs with a 30W Dart charger.

The new 30W Dart charger comes with a 15-layer of circuit protection that includes the current, over-power, short circuit, over charger or discharge protection. Additionally, the charger will intelligently switch to low-power mode on connect smart IoT devices like Smartwatch, Speakers etc.