Realme to launch over 100 AIoT products in India next year

Realme is one of the most ambitious companies that arrived in India a couple of years ago. It is also the fastest-growing smartphone brand globally. Within a span of two years of its presence, Realme has quickly become one of the top smartphones makers. This year, the company also launched a bunch of AIoT products including smart TVs , True wireless earbuds , smartwatches , smart camera, smart plug and more.

Going ahead in 2021, Realme is said to launch over 100 AIoT products in India. The company will expand its offering in India with the launch of multiple AIoT products throughout the year 2021. The company will launch TWS, affordable smart TVs, smart plugs , trimmers, smart bulb and more.

(Image credit: YouTube/Realme)

Talking to IANS , Madhav Sheth CEO Realme India and Europe said that the company aims to be the number one brand in smarty audio and smartwatch segment. Currently, Realme has a few TWS, neckband in the audio segment while it recently launched Realme Watch S series in India.

In 2021, Realme will launch the new generation of Realme Buds Air , Buds Q, and smart TV. In Q3 2020, Realme had a market share of 12% and the Buds Q and Buds Air Neo were in the top 5 best selling TWS in India. While the market grew by a whopping 723% YoY in Q3, Realme will try to make the most of the rise in demand and offer multiple products in the TWS segment.

Furthermore, during the festive season, Realme sold 1,90,000 units of smart TVs and overall 2 million sales of AIoT products. As relatively a new brand to the AIoT space, this is a remarkable sales figure.

As for the availability of the product, Realme AIoT products are available at more than 30,000 offline stores and the company is aiming to launch 300 to 500 Realme smart stores which will be exclusive for Realme products across India. Most Realme products are available at both online and offline platforms.

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

He also further said for products like toothbrush and suitcase, the company is seeking for retail experience by partnering with channels such as pharmacy and suitcase shop. Lastly, he said the brand has received high demand for smart speakers and it is planning to add to teh pipeline along with more new devices. The company has also got feedback for home appliances products like electric juicer, air purifier to even AC, etc, added Madhav.

Realme has already announced it will launch Realme smart bulb while the Realme smart speaker was teased back in July in Realme AIoT video. The Realme smart speaker from the video looks similar to the charcoal black variant of the Google nest Mini.

Apart from these products, Realme has also teased the launch of the car charger, and weighing scale. The company is expected to launch all these new products along with a bunch of its smartphones in 2021.

In June 2020, Realme announced 1+4+N product strategy - One core product, four smart hubs and N AIoT and lifestyle products. These will act as the foundation for Realme’s expansion into more product categories.

The only rival to Realme’s product portfolio currently is Xiaomi which has slightly more AIoT products as compared to the Realme. But, will 2021 be the year Realme overtakes Xiaomi in terms of AIoT products? Only time will tell.