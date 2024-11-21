Amazon’s Black Friday sale is officially here, and the SteelSeries Alias USB microphone’s price and feature set have me tempted to make a move for it
Audio clarity for the win…
The weeks leading up to Amazon’s Black Friday sale saw a barrage of enticing deals on headsets and microphones ideal for content creators and gamers - but I’ve just found the best deal yet. The fantastic SteelSeries Alias USB Mic for PC is now available on Amazon in the US for just $139.99 (was $179.99), and has an even better deal on Amazon in the UK for just £109.99 (was £179.99).
With prominent features such as a triple-size capsule for greater voice clarity and quality compared to some other mics, AI noise-canceling via Sonar (SteelSeries’ audio software), and LED level monitoring, the Alias holds the coveted position of ‘Best Premium Microphone’ in our best microphones for streaming guide. SteelSeries has consistently produced top-quality headsets and microphones over the years, and the Alias USB mic is a prime example.
Not in the US or UK? Scroll down to see the best SteelSeries Alias USB mic deals in your region!
Today's best SteelSeries Alias deal in the US
The SteelSeries Alias USB microphone is one of the best streaming microphones you can find on the market, providing fantastic voice clarity and quality - it's ideal for voice calls on Discord and platforms like OBS Studio or StreamLabs to stream on YouTube or Twitch.
Today's best SteelSeries Alias deal in the UK
SteelSeries' Alias USB microphone adheres to all important regions for streamers and voice calls while gaming. With its LED level monitoring feature, you'll be able to stay aware of how loud your voice is, which is essential for video capture while gaming.
I’m considering diving into more content creation for gaming and hardware reviews - I could get lucky by opting for a cheaper mic in hopes that it will offer great audio quality, but with the £109.99 sale price, it would be painful to take that risk and miss this offer, while knowing what I’ll be getting here (believe me, SteelSeries’ mics are very reliable).
Similar to the Lewitt Ray Autofocus XLR Condenser Mic ($349 / £349 / around AU$439) already on my wishlist, the Alias provides LED level monitoring - the Lewitt Ray uses the LED display to show your distance from the mic and mutes itself when you’re far away, while the Alias narrows its focus on LED monitoring to simply indicate whether your voice is being picked up by the mic.
Considering the high pricing of the Lewitt Ray, it’s a no-brainer to go for the SteelSeries Alias right now if you’re simply looking for a great-sounding microphone that allows you to keep a close eye on how loud you may be when on a call or streaming. It won’t work in the same manner as the Lewitt Ray since it utilizes an in-house sensor-based technology known as ‘AURA’, but the Alias will give you a close enough experience at a far more reasonable price.
More of today’s Black Friday sales in the US
- Amazon: TVs, smart home & air fryers from $12.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, MacBooks from $89.99
- Best Buy: $1,000 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs at Best Buy from $69.99
- Christmas trees: top-rated trees from $54.99
- Dell: best-selling Inspiron & XPS laptops from $279.99
- Dreamcloud: mattress deals from $349 + free shipping
- Holiday: decor, lights, Christmas trees & PJs from $10.99
- Home Depot: 40% off tools, appliances & furniture
- Lowe's: holiday decor, appliances & tools from $17.31
- Nectar: up to 50% off all mattresses
- Nordstrom: 46% off boots, coats, jeans & jewelry
- Samsung: $1,500+ off TVs, phones, watches & appliances
- Target: save on furniture, tech & clothing
- Walmart: cheap TVs, robot vacs, furniture & appliances
More of today’s Black Friday sales in the UK
- Amazon: up to 68% off toothbrushes and TVs
- AO: savings on games consoles and appliances
- Argos: up to 50% off toys, Lego, TVs and gifts
- Boots: up to 50% off Dyson, Oral-B and Philips
- Currys: early deals on TVs, appliances, laptops
- Dell: laptops, desktops, monitors from £299
- Dyson: up to £150 off
- Ebay: up to 50% off refurbished tech
- EE: up to £600 off Samsung and Apple
- John Lewis: up to £300 off appliances and TVs
- LG: £1,000 or more off TVs and appliances
- Samsung: up to £600 off TVs, phones and tablets
- Very: up to 30% off phones, appliances & clothing
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Isaiah is a Staff Writer for the Computing channel at TechRadar. He's spent over two years writing about all things tech, specifically games on PC, consoles, and handhelds. He started off at GameRant in 2022 after graduating from Birmingham City University in the same year, before writing at PC Guide which included work on deals articles, reviews, and news on PC products such as GPUs, CPUs, monitors, and more. He spends most of his time finding out about the exciting new features of upcoming GPUs, and is passionate about new game releases on PC, hoping that the ports aren't a complete mess.