Amazon’s Black Friday sale is officially here, and the SteelSeries Alias USB microphone’s price and feature set have me tempted to make a move for it

The weeks leading up to Amazon’s Black Friday sale saw a barrage of enticing deals on headsets and microphones ideal for content creators and gamers - but I’ve just found the best deal yet. The fantastic SteelSeries Alias USB Mic for PC is now available on Amazon in the US for just $139.99 (was $179.99), and has an even better deal on Amazon in the UK for just £109.99 (was £179.99).

With prominent features such as a triple-size capsule for greater voice clarity and quality compared to some other mics, AI noise-canceling via Sonar (SteelSeries’ audio software), and LED level monitoring, the Alias holds the coveted position of ‘Best Premium Microphone’ in our best microphones for streaming guide. SteelSeries has consistently produced top-quality headsets and microphones over the years, and the Alias USB mic is a prime example.

Today's best SteelSeries Alias deal in the US

SteelSeries Alias: was $179.99 now $139.99 at Amazon The SteelSeries Alias USB microphone is one of the best streaming microphones you can find on the market, providing fantastic voice clarity and quality - it's ideal for voice calls on Discord and platforms like OBS Studio or StreamLabs to stream on YouTube or Twitch.

Today's best SteelSeries Alias deal in the UK

SteelSeries Alias: was £179.99 now £109.99 at Amazon SteelSeries' Alias USB microphone adheres to all important regions for streamers and voice calls while gaming. With its LED level monitoring feature, you'll be able to stay aware of how loud your voice is, which is essential for video capture while gaming.

I’m considering diving into more content creation for gaming and hardware reviews - I could get lucky by opting for a cheaper mic in hopes that it will offer great audio quality, but with the £109.99 sale price, it would be painful to take that risk and miss this offer, while knowing what I’ll be getting here (believe me, SteelSeries’ mics are very reliable).

Similar to the Lewitt Ray Autofocus XLR Condenser Mic ($349 / £349 / around AU$439) already on my wishlist, the Alias provides LED level monitoring - the Lewitt Ray uses the LED display to show your distance from the mic and mutes itself when you’re far away, while the Alias narrows its focus on LED monitoring to simply indicate whether your voice is being picked up by the mic.

Considering the high pricing of the Lewitt Ray, it’s a no-brainer to go for the SteelSeries Alias right now if you’re simply looking for a great-sounding microphone that allows you to keep a close eye on how loud you may be when on a call or streaming. It won’t work in the same manner as the Lewitt Ray since it utilizes an in-house sensor-based technology known as ‘AURA’, but the Alias will give you a close enough experience at a far more reasonable price.

