Realme expands its AIoT product lineup in India at the Leap To Next Gen event

Realme has always been vocal about its ambitions of becoming a household AIoT product brand. With a fair amount of success with its initial offerings, it is now eyeing the top spot in the Indian market with a bunch of new products that expand its presence to new categories and price points.

Realme held its first 'Leap To Next Gen' launch event in India today, bringing new products to its smartphone and non-smartphone categories. Along with competitive pricing, the company also claims to have focused on the design of these products.

At the keynote, we saw Realme unveil its first high-end TV, which also happens to be the world's first with an SLED panel. On the audio front, the soundbar was finally launched along with Active Noise-cancelling earphones in TWS and neckband flavours. As for phones, we got the new affordable Realme 7i and a new special edition of the Realme 7 Pro with a classy leather back. As always, there were also a couple of new affordable smart home products.

Realme Smart TV SLED 4K

The Realme Smart TV SLED 4K is the brand’s first premium TV in the Indian market. It is also the world’s first TV with an SLED panel which is a proprietary technology that enables more vivid colours and lesser blue light emissions. It is claimed to have a 108% coverage of the NTSC colour gamut.

The 55-inch panel has a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels with a brightness of 300 nits. It is also TUV Rheinland certified and is capable of HDR10+ output. In terms of audio, the Realme SLED 4K Smart TV comes with 4 speakers at 24W speaker output. There’s also Dolby Audio in terms of audio technology in the TV. Realme claims that the TV is bezel-less in design. It comes with metal stands and a free wall mount.

Realme Sound Bar

The Realme 100W Soundbar features a 2.1 sound system. It will come with a separate 60W satellite system and 40W subwoofer. The soundbar is a thin and lengthy unit which comes with 15W 2.25-inch full range speaker along with a 15W tweeter for 200% louder sound. While the satellite 40W 5.25-inch sub-woofer has a rectangular form-factor and a 10Hz to 24Hz low-frequency enhancement.

Realme Buds Air Pro

The company’s first active noise cancellation true wireless earbuds, the Realme Buds Air Pro come in a pebble shape case. The earbuds offer noise cancellation up to 25dB which is 8x lesser noise of the surroundings. On the inside, the Realme Buds Pro use Realme’s efficiency S1 chipset. For calls, there is ENC which reduces outside world noise. For audio, there is a 10mm bass boost driver onboard which supports AAC and SBC codecs. The dedicated gaming mode also makes its way here with ultra-low latency of 94ms.

The Realme Buds Air Pro harness Bluetooth 5.0 and comes with a companion Realme Link app support. The earbuds support touch controls and they can be customized within the app. On a single charge, the Buds Air Pro are said to last for 5 hours with ANC and 6 hours with ANC turned off which translates to 20 hours and 25 hours of total battery life including the case. There is also a quick charge feature that gets you 3 hours of playback with just 10-minute charge.

Realme Buds Wireless Pro

It is a neckband with ANC just like the Buds Air Pro. It comes with an in-ear style design for comfort fit and integrates an industry-standard noise cancellation up to 35dB. You also get Sony’s LDAC sound profile in addition to the Hi-Res wireless audio on the earphones. The audio is streamed over the Bluetooth 5.0It comes with a 13.6mm bass boost driver, 21% larger than the last-gen. On a single charge, the Realme Buds Pro can last up to 22 hours and a quick 5-minute charge will get you 100 minute of music playback. When you turn on ANC, the Buds Pro can last up to 16 hours.

Realme 7i

The Realme 7i is the successor to the Realme 6i which was launched back in July. The Realme 7i is now the cheapest phone in India with a 64MP camera setup. The Realme 7i flaunts a 6.5-inches HD+ LCD 90Hz screen resolution and is powered by Snapdragon 662 chipset coupled Adreno 610 GPU for graphics and comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The rear camera setup includes a 64MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide lens followed by a 2MP macro and a 2MP Black and white portrait lens. The 16MP front camera will handle the selfies. There is a 5,000mAh battery to keep the device up and running. The device and it comes with support for 18W fast charge over a Type-C port. The phone comes with a physical fingerprint sense housed at the rear panel. The Realme 7i runs on Realme UI on top of Android 10.

Realme 7 Pro (SE)

The Realme 7 Pro SE is a Special Edition device that comes in a new colour and design. The new colour option is called Sunkissed orange leather and the device looks totally different from the regular Realme 7 Pro. Apart from the design and colour option, everything else remains the same.

You are looking at a 6.4-inch, Full HD+ Super AMOLED panel. The device is powered by Snapdragon 720G with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You get a second-gen camera stack with a flagship Sony image sensor at the heart. On top of that, you get 65W Super Dat charge which can go from 0-100% in just 35 minutes.

Realme Smart Cam 360

The Realme smart cam offers you a 360-degree panoramic vision of your surroundings and thus providing you with all-round safety. The smart security camera comes with a wide dynamic range, 3D noise cancelling, and it can record videos up to 1080p. There is also an IR night vision that makes the night recording possible.

Furthermore, it also comes with a 360-degree AI motion detection monitor, voice detection, and human body detection and will notify you wherever there is a motion. It can also track the moving object and it as a two-way microphone so that you can talk back from your smartphone. The Realme Smart Cam 360° cam supports storage up to 128GB. For privacy, the lens can be completely closed when not in use.

Realme Smart Plug

As the name suggests, it is a smart plug and supports Google Assistant as well as Alexa voice assistant. It can be paired with the Realme Link app as well. The Realme Smart Plug can be controlled wirelessly via Wi-Fi. It comes with 5-layer protection. With this, you can control your fan, light, and any other electronic devices remotely. It also allows you to schedule. This can make any non-smart gadget to a smart one.

Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush

The Realme Sonic Electric Toothbrush comes with a Blue reminder bristle which turns to white eventually turns to white so that you can change the head. It comes with Type-C port for charging and can last up to 130 days. You get three modes: Soft, Clean, and Polish modes. And, lastly, it is also IPX7 rated.

Realme Selfie Tripod

It weighs at just 162.5 grams and is made up of aluminium alloy. It can extend up to 60 centimetres. It can also rotate 360-degree providing all possible angles. It harnesses Bluetooth 5.1 and comes with a separate Bluetooth remote with 10m range.

Realme 20,000 mAh Power Bank 2

The Realme 20,000mAh Power Bank 2 is the company's biggest power bank till date after the two iterations of the 10,000mAh variant and 30W Dart charge power bank. You get two USB A ports which support 18W output and there is a Type-c which acts as both input and output with 18W max charging speed.