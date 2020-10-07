Realme 7i and Realme 7 Pro Sunkissed Leather edition launched in India

In a mega-event today, Realme launched quite a few products including a watch, a couple of earbuds, a new TV and a soundbar, earphones, smart plugs, a smart toothbrush etc. apart from a couple of smartphones – Realme 7i and Realme 7 Pro SE to add to the long list of the phones that the company has already introduced this year.

The Realme 7i is a successor of Realme 6i and was recently unveiled in Indonesia and comes with some interesting features like – 4GB of RAM and 90Hz refresh rate, and 64MP quad-camera setup, a rarity for a device in this price band.

Realme 7i Specifications and features

The Realme 7i sports a 6.5-inches display boasting an HD+ resolution and 90% screen to body ratio. Like the case with most smartphones these days, this tall LCD panel offers a 20:9 aspect ratio and comes with modern design elements.

The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 662 chipset coupled Adreno 610 GPU for graphics and comes in a couple of variants with 4GB+64GB and another one with 4GB+128GB of internal storage. In case you need more storage, the phone also supports storage expansion via MicroSD card as the phone comes with a triple card slot that houses two SIM cards and one Micro SD card.

A quad-camera setup is present on the rear side of the phone to handle the optics part. This setup includes a primary 64MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide lens followed by a 2MP macro and a 2MP Black and white portrait lens. You also get UIS support on the rear camera setup offering stabilized video recording.

A 16-megapixel selfie camera is present on the frond housed in a punch-hole notch. A 5000mAh battery powers the device and it comes with support for 18W fast charge over a Type-C port. The phone comes with a physical fingerprint sense housed at the rear panel. The Realme 7i runs on Realme UI on top of Android 10.

The price of the Realme 7i has been set at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant and Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant. It is available in two colour options - Aurora Green and Polar Blue. The Realme 7i will be available starting October 16 and will be exclusively available on Flipkart.

Realme 7 Pro SunKissed Leather Edition

Apart from the 7i, Realme also introduced a premium variant of the phone – the Realme 7 Pro SunKissed Leather Edition. While the technical specifications of the 7 Pro SunKissed Leather Edition remain the same as the Realme 7i, the difference is in its external look and feel.

The phone comes with a textured vegan micro leather finish. This outer coating is just 0.4 mm thick hence doesn’t add bulk to the device and it also has Realme’s logo carved out of metal.

The company calls it as Sunkissed Orange leather and since the finish looks totally different from the regular run of the mill smartphones (including Realme’s other devices) you should ideally use it without a case.