Realme SLED 4K Smart TV 55-inch and 100W Soundbar launched in India

Chinese technology company Realme has launched the world’s first SLED 4K Smart TV at its launch event today. The company has also launched its new 100W Soundbar to go with the new television.

This was one of the biggest events from Realme and it saw the launch of the new Realme 7i and Realme 7 Pro SE smartphones, along with Buds Air Pro, Buds Pro, and Realme Watch. This essentially means that Realme threw down the glove at the other prominent smartphone and tech manufacturers in the country.

Realme SLED 4K Smart TV

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme SLED 4K Smart TV is the first of its kind in the world according to the company. The new TV according to Realme comes with the latest technology and artistic design. It has a 55-inch display and supports resolutions up to 4K or 3840 x 2160 pixels in 16:9 aspect ratio. The 60Hz display has a maximum brightness of 300 nits. The TV also comes with a maximum of 178-degree viewing angle.

The display features the world’s first SLED technology which is based on the SPD or Spectral Power Distribution technology. It differs from QLED in the colour of the backlight where QLED uses blue light, SLED uses white. Other technologies that are supported include TUVRheinland certification, HDR10+ in terms of display. It also uses three drivers instead of one and uses fewer layers to let more light through. It has a striking 108% NTSC ultra-wide colour gamut and dynamic range of 137%.

(Image credit: Realme)

Under the hood, it features a 64-bit quad-core MediaTek processor with the Mali 470 MP3 GPU. It also features 10GB of internal storage along with 1.5GB RAM. It runs on Android TV 9.0 and comes with Chromecast built-in.

In terms of audio, the Realme SLED 4K Smart TV comes with 4 speakers at 24W speaker output. There’s also Dolby Audio in terms of audio technology in the TV. Realme claims that the TV is bezel-less in design. It comes with metal stands and a free wall mount.

The Realme SLED 4K Smart TV comes in one variant with a 55-inch display and it will have an initial Diwali offer price of Rs 39,999 following which it will be priced at Rs 42,999. It will be made available from October 16 midnight onwards on Realme’s own website along with leading e-commerce websites Flipkart and Amazon and will be available offline soon.

Realme 100W Soundbar

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme 100W Soundbar features a 2.1 sound system. It will come with a separate 60W satellite system and 40W subwoofer. The soundbar is a thin and lengthy unit which comes with 15W 2.25-inch full range speaker along with a 15W tweeter for 200% louder sound. While the satellite 40W 5.25-inch sub-woofer has a rectangular form-factor and a 10Hz to 24Hz low-frequency enhancement.

It will feature the VA panel on the front for convenience and will feature an Optical, COAX, HDMI (ARC), Subwoofer, AUX, USB and power ports. The device will produce ‘Deep Bass’ according to the promotion by Realme. It will feature Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity.

The Realme 100W Soundbar is a separate unit from the TV and has been priced at Rs 6,999. This will go on sale on October 16 midnight onwards and will be available on Realme’s own website along with leading e-commerce websites Flipkart and Amazon and will be available offline soon.