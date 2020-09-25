Realme’s upcoming high-end 55-inch TV will have an SLED panel

Realme’s expansion has a tech company has seen it enter many new product categories. Today, it shed light on one of its upcoming products — the Realme Smart TV SLED 4K 55-inch.

Back in June, the company confirmed that it will be expanding its smart TV portfolio to the premium segment with a 55-inch model. Except for the size, no details were shared and Realme had also been quiet about the developments. Today, the company finally talked about how it will be different from the others in the market as the world’s first TV with an SLED panel.

(Image credit: Realme India)

SLED is a proprietary term coined by Realme to refer to a new crop of LED panels co-developed by John Rooymans, Chief Scientist of SPD (Spectral Power Distribution). Compared to traditional LED or even QLED displays, SLEDs are claimed to have a wider colour gamut and lower blue light emission.

Realme explains that conventional panels have a blue backlight which is then converted into other colours. In comparison, an SLED panel uses an RGB backlight matrix in the initial stage, thus reducing the blue light output and the effects associated with it, along with a more natural representation of the colours with SPD technology.

Moreover, it also enables a wider colour gamut with up to 108% coverage of the NTSC colour space. This will enable a higher colour accuracy for true-to-life visuals along with the ability to render more colours than standards TVs. It also boasts of a more balanced colour distribution between the red, green and blue sub-pixels. The Realme Smart TV SLED has also cleared TUV Rheinland’s Low Blue Light certification, making it one of the only LED TVs in this segment to do so.

Realme is yet to confirm when the Smart TV SLED will be unveiled in India, but with the advent of this bit of information, the launch shouldn’t be too far.