Budget-friendly Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition launched in India

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition has now officially launched in India, bringing new features and a bezel-less design to the budget segment.

The name ‘Horizon Edition’ is a hint at the new design language that debuts on these new smart TVs. They sport extremely slim bezels on all sides, which is rare for TVs in this segment. The Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition currently consists of two variants: 32-inches and 43-inches.

Mi TV Horizon Edition 4A 32-inch (Image credit: Xiaomi)

Mi TV Horizon Edition 4A specs and features

The Mi TV Horizon Edition 32-inch model comes with HD resolution and a 43-inch model comes with Full HD resolution. In terms of the design language, Xiaomi has made this a bezel-less design with 95% screen to body ratio and 178-degree wide viewing angle. Both smart TVs use Xiaomi’s vivid picture engine image processing technology that delivers true to life colours.

Powering the smart TVs is a 64-bit chipset which is paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. Just like other Mi smart TVs, the Horizon Edition also comes with Patch Wall UI which is based on Android 9 TV OS. With this, you also get Google Play Services and Google Play Store access with over 5,000 apps and games. You also get a quick wake feature that can wake up the TV in just 5 seconds.

Furthermore, the TVs offers Google voice assistant for hassle-free control and for wireless content sharing, you Google Chromecast built-in. Since it runs on Patch Wall UI you get data saver, universal search, live news, kids section, one-click play, and smart content curation from over 20 content providers.

Ports options onboard include - 3 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB-A ports, 1 x Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on both the variants. The 43-inch model comes with an S/PDIF slot also. For audio, the 43-inch Mi TV Horizon Edition comes with a built-in 20W front-firing speakers with DTS-HD technology.

Mi TV Horizon Edition 4A 43-inch (Image credit: Xiaomi)

Pricing and availability

The Mi TV Horizon Edition 32-inch is priced at Rs 13,499 and will go on sale starting September 11 on Flipkart and Mi.com. The 43-inch smart TV is priced at Rs 22,999 and the first sale is scheduled for September 15. It will go on sale via Amazon and Mi.com.

The Redmi Band is set to be unveiled in India tomorrow(September 8) and is expected to come at an even more affordable price than the Mi Band series.