Redmi Smart Band to launch in India on September 8

Continuing its foray as an affordable tech-lifestyle brand, the Redmi Smart Band will launch in India next week, marking its entry into the fitness sector.

The Redmi Band will be unveiled at 12 noon on September 8. It was originally unveiled a few months back in China during the Mi Fan Festival 2020. It is an affordable fitness tracker and is priced about half the price of Mi Band 4.

The teaser on the Mi.com reveals several features of the upcoming Redmi Smart Band, such as colourful strap options, long battery life, heart rate monitor, and lightweight design. Since the band is already available in China, we know most of the details of the Redmi Smart Band. However, things might change a bit for India.

For context, the Redmi Smart Band in China comes with a 1.08-inch colour display in a rectangle body. You get four strap colours - black, blue, red, and brown. With a single charge, the Redmi Band will last for two weeks and it charges via directly plugging into a USB Type-A port.

Being a fitness tracker, the Redmi Smart Band is loaded with tons of fitness-centric features like an optical heart rate sensor, multiple sport tracking modes, sleep monitoring, and more. In Chian, the Smart Band also comes with NFC for payments. However, in India variant, we expect the company to bring the Redmi Smart Band to come without the NFC.

The Redmi Smart Band is priced at Rs CNY 99 in China and that roughly around Rs 1,100 in India. If they price it similarly in India, the Redmi Smart Band will take on the Realme Band which currently retails for Rs 1,499.