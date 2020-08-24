Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition to launch on September 7

Xiaomi, which is the market leader when it comes to smart TVs in India, might be looking to go up the price ladder with the launch of the Mi TV Horizon Edition next month.

Manu Kumar Jain, the MD of Xiaomi India, took to Twitter to announce the launch date of the upcoming TV. The company will be launching Horizon Edition Mi TV in India on September 7, which is about two weeks from now.

‘Horizon Edition’ is the moniker Xiaomi has been using for its high-end flagship products, such as the Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition. This leads us to believe that the upcoming Mi TV will be a more premium product than the other smart TVs from the brand.

From the teaser, we can see that the TV will come with extremely thin bezels on the top and sides, which gives an immersive viewing experience. It also says “Quintessential display tech” which could be a hint at an OLED panel, something that Xiaomi is yet to bring to India. If that turns out to be the case, it is likely to be the most expensive Mi TV ever. We expect the panel to be upwards of 50-inches diagonally with 4K resolution.

Further, the company also confirmed the TV will run on Patch wall UI which is based on Android TV OS and comes with support for over 5,000 apps and games. It will come with support for Google Play Store and Google Play Services. The patch wall UI comes with support for streaming apps like Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar, YouTube, and Amazon Prime. It also has a built-in data saver mode.

Apart from these two minor details, at the moment we do not have any other details of the upcoming Xiaomi Horizon Edition smart TV. Since it is a smart TV by Xiaomi we can expect features like built-in Chromecast, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, smart remote, and more which are all present on the current-gen Mi smart TVs.