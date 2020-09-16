Xiaomi Smarter Living 2021 event scheduled for September 29

Apart from smartphones , Xiaomi has constantly been expanding its presence a connected ecosystem product company. Its portfolio will be massively expanded later this month as it enters and refreshes many new categories.

Each year, Xiaomi hosts a Smarter Living event in India for its IoT products. This year, it will take place on September 29 at 12 pm. If the accompanying teaser is anything to go by, this year’s edition will be bigger than ever before, marking Mi’s entry into many new product categories as well.

Some clues are pretty easy to decipher. At first glance, we can see the Mi Smart Band 5 , an automatic soap dispenser and a pair of running shoes. The Mi Band 5 has long been due for launch in India, bringing a bigger 1.1-inch colour touchscreen, new activity-tracking modes, heart rate monitoring, 14-day battery, sleep tracking and a lot more. However, it could be a little more expensive than its predecessor.

Some other products in the visual look like a new smart bulb which can be controlled via a smartphone, some sort of a workstation table or chair, a smart speaker or a wireless charger, and possibly an electric cycle, which will be a first for Xiaomi. It’s unclear what to the dog and the jumping lady signify, but could be an air purifier — right in time for the festive season.

The letter L also shows a smartwatch with a round face, likely to be the Mi Watch Revolve which launched in China in 2019. It has a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen and runs a proprietary software skin that. There could be differences in terms of specifications when it lands in India. It was priced at CNY 800, which converts to about Rs 9,000.

There could be a few more products or announcements which get detailed at the event. We expect offerings that would aid in this new work from home lifestyle as well. As always, there will be some aspect of tech in everything that gets launched.