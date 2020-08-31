Xiaomi could launch two wearables in India during September

Xiaomi’s Mi Band series has been India’s go-to budget fitness trackers for the past few years. The Mi Band 4 is soon expected to get a successor with the Mi Band 5, which is already available in China. However, along with the fitness tracker, the company is also expected to bring a new smartwatch this time.

According to a report from 91mobiles , the Mi Band 5 and Mi Watch Revolve smartwatch are expected to land on Indian shores soon. The Mi Band 5 will be the successor to the Mi Band 4 budget fitness tracker and the Mi Watch Revolve will be the company’s first smartwatch in the country.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The Mi Watch Revolve is renamed Xiaomi Mi Watch Color for markets outside of China. It features a circular 1.39-inch AMOLED screen with two crowns for navigating. It comes with a heart-rate monitor, GPS, sleep tracker, and connects via Bluetooth 5.0. It is also water-resistant up to 5ATM and offers up to 14 days of battery life on a single with the in-built 420mAh battery. It runs on Xiaomi’s own software and not Google’s Wear OS. In China its priced at CNY 800 (~Rs 8,521 ).

The Mi Band 5, on the other hand, is more affordable and is priced at CNY 189 (~Rs 2,000). It features a 1.1-inch AMOLED screen, 6-axis sensor, and offers up to 14 days battery. The Mi Band 5 comes with a magnetic charger which is one of the major upgrades in the Mi Band lineup. Apart from that, there is 11 sports mode, 24x7 heart rate monitor, 5ATM water resistance. It also comes with NFC and Xiao AIvoice assistant. However, that feature might be limited to China.

There is no timeline or launch date from Xiaomi regarding these two wearable devices yet. However, mid-September is usually the time when Xiaomi generally announces a bunch of new devices at the annual Mi Smarter Living event. We can expect the launch of the two wearables in the mid-September as well.