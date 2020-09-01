Xiaomi Mi 10T series: Release date, price and leaks

The Xiaomi Mi 10 marked an emphatic entry into the premium smartphone market, a space which the company had barely explored in the past. With all the feedback and experience under its belt, Xiaomi is all set to unveil its second mainstream flagship of the year — the Mi 10T series.

Xiaomi has followed a bi-annual refresh cycle for its flagships over the last few years. Even with 2020 being quite a setback, it looks like the same philosophy will be followed this year as well. There’s not much currently known about the Mi 10T series, except that they exist and will succeed the Mi 10 from earlier in the year. It is an important device from Xiaomi as the Mi 10 Ultra will not be available outside of China, leaving big shoes to fill later this year.

Most of the information we currently have is from source code directories, premature product listings on eCommerce portals and a few leaks. Here’s everything we know about the Xiaomi Mi 10T series.

Cut to the chase

What is it? Mi 10T, a new flagship series from Xiaomi

Mi 10T, a new flagship series from Xiaomi When is it out? September

September What will it cost? Lesser than other flagships

The Xiaomi Mi 10T series is likely to consist of three smartphones, a vanilla Mi 10T, a beefed-up Mi 10T Pro and a mid-range Mi 10T Lite. Specific differences are currently unknown, but at least one of these models will be available globally in the coming months.

In September, will launch an affordable 5G smartphone with an upcoming Snapdragon 7 series chipset as a new member of the Mi 10 family. At a price of under €300, we think it will be the Mi 10T Lite (name unconfirmed), the first phone in the Mi 10T series.

Following the usual launch cycle, the rest of the Mi 10T family should be announced in the following weeks, with October being the most likely candidate. The launch could happen in China before other regions.

Xiaomi is known to be very competitive with its smartphone pricing. While that was true for the Mi 10 as well, it was considerably more expensive than anything else from the company. There are no hints at the pricing of the Mi 10T series, but we’re hopeful of a lower starting price this time.

For context, in India, the Mi 10 is priced at Rs 49,999 for the base variant while the Mi 10 Pro didn’t launch in India. However, Ishan Agarwal suggests that the Mi 10T will be priced at around Rs 35,000.

We're going to launch a new 5G smartphone this September and it will start from €2XX!As a new member of our #Mi10 Series, it will be the first to feature an upcoming brand-new @Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-Series 5G Mobile Platform. Amazing value for money to allow #5GForEveryone! pic.twitter.com/yR3r0cEOmZSeptember 1, 2020

Design and display

In terms of design, Mi 10T series should be similar to its predecessor, with a big curved display on the front and a colourful class back with a sizeable camera array - elements that have become pretty standard for flagships this year.

XDA Developers was able to get its hands on some product renders from an online marketplace which is supposed to be of the Mi 10T Pro. According to them, It will have a triple-camera array on the back with a primary 108MP shooter. It seems to have a silver finish but there will be other colours as well. Some code-digging revealed that the phone will have a 144Hz display, which is a rare feat for smartphones. The panel technology and fingerprint scanner location are to be determined. The non-Pro model is likely to be a little more conservative in this regard.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Moore)

Performance

When it comes to the performance on the flagship devices, it has been a very straightforward choice for the smartphone makers and since the availability of MediaTek’s Dimensity chipsets outside of China is still a bit sketchy, the Mi 10T series is expected to bring in the Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset onboard.

Since both the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro were powered by Snapdragon 865, we expect an upgrade in the Mi 10 Pro at least with the Snapdragon 865 Plus and the Mi 10T could pack in the Snapdragon 865, which is still a powerful chipset. 8GB of RAM was set as a standard for Xiaomi flagship with the Mi 10 series and the Mi 10T series is likely to follow the same. We can expect the device in at least two RAM variants - 8GB and 12GB unless Xiaomi also jumps the ship and joins Asus with a 16GB variant. On the storage front, the Mi 10T series is expected to feature up to 512GB RAM with 128GB base storage model in the house.

(Image credit: Xiaomi India)

Camera

The key highlight of the Mi 10 series was the camera. Both the Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro packed in a 108MP primary snapper. While the Mi 10 had an ultrawide (13MP), macro (2MP), and a depth (2MP) sensor, the Mi 10 Pro had a couple of telephoto lenses (8MP and 12MP) followed by a 20MP ultra-wide camera.

With the Mi 10T series, Xiaomi might take a step behind. As per the leaks, the Mi 10T Pro might come with a 108MP triple camera. We assume the other two sensors to be an ultra-wide and a telephoto lens. Some leaks also pointed at a 64MP triple-camera stack, but that could be one of the cheaper models.

On the front, the Mi 10T series is said to come with a single punch-hole cut-out on the left. The Mi 10 series featured a 20MP selfie snapper and the same is also expected for the Mi 10T series if not an additional wide-angle snapper.

Battery

The Mi 10 packed in a 4,780mAh battery while the Mi 10 Pro packed in a slightly lower 4,500mAh battery. While the Mi 10 supported 30W wired and wireless fast charging the Mi 10 Pro supported 50W wired fast charging and 30W wireless fast charging.

According to XDA, the battery on the Mi 10T series will be rated at 5,000mAh, with minor differences between the models. The charging speeds are almost certain to get faster, but doubt if the new 120W turbocharging will make the cut. Wireless charging, on the other hand, most likely will.