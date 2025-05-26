This is the cheapest 4K TV I could find in the Memorial Day sales and you can even screen mirror your phone on it

I've been tracking some big deals in the Memorial Day sales, and this is the cheapest 4K display I've found so far - the Element 43-inch 4K smart TV is now $118 (was $158) at Walmart.

• See the full range of Memorial Day TV deals at Walmart



There are over 250 pre-installed apps, but if you don't find something you want on the TV, you can always stream it directly from your phone.

You can populate your own home screen with popular streaming services like Netflix, YouTube, and Disney+ and switch between shows right where you left off. Perfect for when you're into more than one program at the same time, or when people who share the TV don't share the same tastes.

The voice remote makes searching for shows easy, and when you do find them, the 4K resolution gives you crisp, clear vision – four times better quality than regular HD TVs.

If you like sports, action, or gaming, the 120Hz effective refresh rate and motion blur reduction technology make for smooth and realistic pictures, together with Dolby Vision HDR, giving sharp contrasts and deeper details. One to check out in this year's Memorial Day sales.

Memorial Day TV deal

Element 43-inch 4K smart TV: was $158 now $118 at Walmart There's a lot to like about this 43in 4K TV - and not just the cheap price-tag. This unit has all the apps you'd expect preloaded, including Netflix, YouTube, and Disney Plus. While you can't expect LG levels for the price, it's surprisingly well-specced, featuring Dolby Vision, 60Hz refresh rate (and a 120Hz effective refresh rate for gaming), and HDR10 support. There's even a voice-controlled remote control, too.

Element may lack the brand recognition of some of best TV makers on the market, but this is still a lot of TV for less than $120. Similar 4K TVs, although larger, are usually between $200-$400.

A few years ago, the features of this TV would have put it in the premium bracket and it would be still be great value at the normal price of $158. Plus, you get a one year manufacturer warranty as standard and an extra year on top if you register the product.

For more options, we're also rounding up the best Memorial Day TV deals you can get right now.