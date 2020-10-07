Realme Buds Air Pro TWS with ANC launched in India

Realme has expanded its audio products in India today with two new active noise cancellation headphones: the Realme Buds Air Pro and the Buds Wireless Pro.

The Realme Buds Air Pro are the company’s third true wireless earbuds in India after the Buds Air and Buds Air Neo. Similarly, the Buds Pro are the company’s second neckband. The key highlight of these and the major upgrade over their predecessor is the active noise cancellation feature which is still a rare feature in this price segment.

Realme Buds Air Pro

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

The Realme Buds Air Pro is the first truly wireless earbuds from Realme to offer ANC. It comes with an industry-standard active noise cancellation up to 35dB, which in real life translates to 8x lesser noise of the surroundings. The earbuds come in half in-ear style design with interchangeable ear tips. It comes in a pebble shape carry case which also doubles up as a charging case. To the bottom, you get a Type-C port.

On the inside, the Realme Buds Pro use Realme’s efficiency S1 chipset. For calls, there is ENC which reduces outside world noise. To capture your audio there are feed-forward microphones on each bud. For audio, there is a 10mm bass boost driver onboard which supports AAC and SBC codecs. The dedicated gaming mode also makes its way here with ultra-low latency of 94ms.

The Realme Buds Air Pro harness Bluetooth 5.0 and comes with a companion Realme Link app support. The earbuds support touch controls and they can be customized within the app. The Realme Buds come with three modes - Normal, ANC, and, Transparency mode which allows you to be aware of your surroundings. They also support voice assistants and are IPX4 rated for protection against sweat and water.

On a single charge, the Buds Air Pro are said to last for 5 hours with ANC and 6 hours with ANC turned off which translates to 20 hours and 25 hours of total battery life including the case. There is also a quick charge feature that gets you 3 hours of playback with just 10-minute charge.

Check out Realme Buds Air Pro on Flipkart R̶s̶ ̶4,̶9̶9̶9̶ Rs 4,499 sale from October 16View Deal

In India, the Realme Buds Air Pro are priced at Rs 4,499 as Diwali offer and will go on sale on Flipkart starting October 16.

Realme Buds Pro

(Image credit: Amazon)

It comes with an in-ear style design for comfort fit and integrates an industry-standard noise cancellation up to 35dB. You also get Sony’s LDAC sound profile in addition to the Hi-Res wireless audio on the earphones. It harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 and comes with a 13.6mm bass boost driver, 21% larger than the last-gen. On a single charge, the Realme Buds Pro can last up to 22 hours and a quick 5-minute charge will get you 100 minute of music playback. When you turn on ANC, the Buds Pro can last up to 16 hours.

As with previous generations, these are also magnetic instant connect with Google fast pair. And lastly, the Buds Pro also comes with a super low-latency mode of 119ms. It comes with in-line buttons for volume and media playback controls. It is IPX4 rated and weighs just 33 grams.

Check out Realme Buds Pro on Amazon R̶s̶ ̶3̶,̶9̶9̶9̶ Rs 2,999 sale from October 16View Deal

The Realme Buds Wireless Pro are priced at Rs 2,999 as Diwali offer and will go on sale on Flipkart starting October 16.