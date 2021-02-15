Realme Buds Air 2 launch nears as product page goes live

Realme is amongst the top true wireless earbuds brands in India, thanks to a plethora of options at all price points. The Realme Buds Air from early last year started this momentum, and it seems like its successor is finally here.

Towards the end of the Realme X7 series launch event, Realme India’s CEO Madhav Sheth announced that the launch of the Realme Buds Air 2 is “not too far”, hinting that the new TWS could be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Soon after, a new landing page from Realme went live on Flipkart which talks about ANC on earphones and how the company aims to be the democratizer of active noise cancellation in India. The page also lists another pair of earphones as “coming soon”, which is likely to be a hint at the Realme Buds Air 2.

In another development, GSMArena recently spotted the Buds Air 2 on the Realme Link app, which is the brand’s platform for all connected devices. The same was not visible in our version of the app. Along with a design similar to the Buds Air Pro , these are also expected to sport ANC — a trend that has recently started growing in the budget TWS space.

Looks like realme is partnering up with The Chainsmokers for their upcoming TWS Earphones! Interested to see what will happen with them on board.Apparently the slogan is "Noise Off" which means the product might feature ANC. #realme pic.twitter.com/MgOvehAbTyFebruary 11, 2021

Recently, leakster Ishan Agarwal shared a poster highlighting a partnership between Realme and The Chainsmokers which mentions the tagline “Noise off, Realme on”. This could be an indication of the Realme Buds Air 2 having some sort of relationship with the DJ duo. It could range from specific audio tuning in association with them or a special Master Edition of the earphones.

The rest of the information, such as other specifications and the launch date, is still scarce. Considering that the Realme Narzo 30 series is expected to be unveiled later this month, it shouldn’t be long before we learn more about the Realme Buds Air 2.