Realme X7, X7 Pro with AMOLED display, fast charging launched in India

Ending its surprisingly long dry run of no new launches in India, the Realme X7 and X7 Pro have finally arrived — almost five months after their global unveiling. As always, these devices bring never-before-seen features to their respective price points.

Originally launched in China in September, the Realme X7 series is the company’s first crop of smartphones to be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity range of chipsets in the country. These also mark the debut of Realme’s new design language as well as claim the title for the cheapest 5G smartphone for the year.

Realme X7

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme X7 is India’s first smartphone to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset. It is a 7nm octa-core processor with support for dual 5G SIM cards. That will be paired with 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage and 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The phone opts for a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 600 nits. While it does have a touch response rate of 180Hz, the refresh rate is only 60Hz. There’s an under-display fingerprint scanner for biometrics.

The company claims that the Realme X7 is the “best designed 5G smartphone”, with a sleek 8.1mm body and a weight of just 176 grams. It is available in iridescent Nebula and minimal Space Silver finishes.

There’s a triple-camera setup on the rear with a 64MP f/1.8 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 119-degree field of view and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front is a 16MP f/2.5 selfie camera. Shooting modes include Nightscape, timelapse, HDR, slow motion, etc.

Lastly, the Realme X7 houses a 4,310mAh battery with support for 50W Super Dart charging, which should take about 47 minutes for a full charge. A 65W adapter will be included in the box.

Realme X7 price in India is Rs 19,999 for the 6GB variant and Rs 21,999 for the 8GB variant. The first sale is scheduled for February 12, 12 pm on Flipkart.

Check out the Realme X7 on Flipkart 8GB: Rs 21,999 | 6GB: Rs 19,999 Available starting February 12View Deal

Realme X7 Pro

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

Supposed to be “the very best from Realme”, the Realme X7 Pro opts for the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus chipset, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It, too, is 5G-capable, along with support for Wi-Fi 6.

It comes in a similar design with a large “Dare to Leap‘ branding planted all across the Fantasy colour variant, while the Mystic Black finish is subdued. It tips the scales at 184 grams and is 8.5mm thick. The back, as well as the front, is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. It also sports dual stereo speakers.

The big talking point on the Realme X7 Pro is its display. It is now the cheapest phone to offer a 120Hz Super AMOLED panel with its 6.55-inch screen. It boasts of peak brightness of 1,200 nits and a touch response rate of 240Hz. It should also be pretty colour accurate with 100% DCI-P3 coverage.

The cameras are also better here, with a 64MP f/1.8 (Sony IMX686) primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP monochrome shooter and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, there’s a 32MP camera on the front. A lot of shooting modes are included such as Pro 64MP, Nightscape, macro, bokeh, colour portrait, 4K video, etc.

The phone runs off a large 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W Super Dart charging, which is claimed to take 35 minutes for a full charge. With a vapour cooling system in place, the Realme X7 Pro should not overheat even while charging and gaming simultaneously.

Realme X7 Pro price in India is Rs 29,999. The first sale is scheduled for February 10 at 12 pm.

Check out the Realme X7 Pro on Flipkart 8GB + 128GB: Rs 29,999 Available starting February 10View Deal

Realme also unveiled a new Real Upgrade program in partnership with Flipkart, where consumers can buy the device at just 70% of the price right now and pay the rest after a year or upgrade to another device. We will update this bit once more details are available.