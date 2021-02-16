Leaked poster reveals Realme Narzo 30 processor and display specs

The Realme Narzo 30 is expected to be unveiled next week in India as the brand’s new budget smartphones for the season. While we await official confirmation, a new leak spills the beans on what the series will offer.

A Twitter user shared an image of what looks like a hoarding for the series. If it is legit, it reveals the phones’ design and key specifications. For starters, it looks like there will be two devices – the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and the Narzo 30A. That is one lesser than what the Narzo 20 series had.

Finally confirmed that there are two phone coming nazro30A/30pro5g with dimensity800u and 120hz ips display and 65watt super dart charge @stufflistings @mysmartprice @ishanagarwal24 @MadhavSheth1 @AmreliaRuhez @TechnicalGuruji @8ap @TrakinTech #realmenarzo30series #Narzo pic.twitter.com/MNmyozrff3February 15, 2021

The poster also mentions the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, which is a popular chipset in the budget segment. The Narzo 30 Pro could very well be the cheapest 5G smartphone in India. The poster also confirms a 120Hz “Ultra Smooth” display, which is also a rare feature in the budget segment. Just like its predecessor, we expect to see 65W fast charging which can fully recharge a phone in less than 40 minutes.

We can also see a triple-camera layout on the back, a punch-hole selfie camera on the front, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Silver and blue colour variants are seen, but there could be more.

It is unclear if these specifications will trickle down to the cheaper Realme Narzo 30A, or if it will opt for a different package. Considering that there’s no 5G branding with it, it is likely to be powered by some other chipset. It has a slightly different design where the back has a smooth finish on the top and diagonal ridges on the bottom. The cameras are placed in a square housing, besides the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Rumours state that the Realme Narzo 30 series will launch in India on February 24, alongside the new Realme Buds Air 2 with active noise cancellation.