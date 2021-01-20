Redmi and Realme to launch MediaTek Dimensity 1200 smartphones soon

MediaTek’s Dimensity series chipsets gained fame as SoCs in 2020. These were featured on many budget, mid-range and even flagship smartphones. And now with the introduction of the newest MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chips, Realme and Redmi have announced that their smartphones would feature it.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chips have been launched and are set to excel in 5G, AI, photography, video, and games. The new Dimensity 1200 has apparently given the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC a hard challenge.

MediaTek's new Dimensity 1200 chip has been manufactured on a 6nm technology and is set to feature as flagship chipset for smartphones. The chipset was found on the AnTuTu benchmark a few weeks back. The Dimensity 1200 SoC secured better score in comparison with Snapdragon 865. The chipset name was a mystery until the launch in China.

Going by the previous track record, the new 6nm based Dimensity 1200 SoC can be considered the successor to the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus chipset. Realme has confirmed that it will be introducing a flagship smartphone that will feature the new SoC. Redmi might just be the first company to launch a Dimensity 1200 SoC based smartphone according to Mukul Sharma on Twitter.

So, Redmi will be the first brand to make use of the newly launched MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G mobile platform.#Xiaomi #Redmi #Dimensity1200 pic.twitter.com/s1Q7WC4WJFJanuary 20, 2021

The previously leaked MediaTek MT6893 is likely the Dimensity 1200 SoC. It is an octa-core chipset with four Cortex-A78 CPUs and four Cortex-A55 CPUs. The graphics will be handled by Mali-G77 GPU, and the number of cores is unknown at the moment. In terms of scoring, the chipset achieved a total of 6,22,409 points - 1,75351 CPU score, 2,35,175 GPU score, 1,23,535 MEM (memory) score and lastly 88,348 in the UX score.

In the overall performance, MediaTek comfortably beats the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. Further, the chipset is said to come with support for 5G. Recently, MediaTek surpassed Qualcomm as the top smartphone chip supplier.