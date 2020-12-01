MediaTek's upcoming 6nm flagship chipset beats Qualcomm in benchmarks

A few weeks back, MediaTek announced MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset for mid-range smartphones. Along with that, the company also announced two SoCs for Chromebook - MT8195 and MT8192. The company has confirmed it is also working on a new premium 6nm base chipset for smartphones.

A new MediaTek was recently spotted on AnTuTu benchmark. Previously, the chipset was also spotted on the Geekbench database a few days ago. The new MediaTek chipset scores on the database shows better performance in comparison with Snapdragon 865.

(Image credit: AnTuTu)

The upcoming new MediaTek chipset will come under the Dimensity series and will be a 5G powered just like the rest of the Dimensity series chipsets. The MediaTek MT6893’s closest competition is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. As per the previous teaser, the chipset will have 3.0GHz clock speed. A Weibo post from AnTuTu handle confirmed the details of the chipset.

For starters, the MediaTek MT6893 is an octa-core chipset with quad-core Cortex-A78 CPUs and four Cortex-A55 CPUs. The graphics will be handled by Mali-G77 GPU, and the number of cores is unknown at the moment. In terms of scoring, the chipset achieved a total of 6,22,409 points - 1,75351 CPU score, 2,35,175 GPU score, 1,23,535 MEM (memory) score and lastly 88,348 in the UX score.

When compared to the Snapdragon 865 SoC, the MediaTek MT6893 scored better in GPU, MEM, UX scores. In the CPU score, the MediaTek falls slightly behind the Snapdragon 865. However, in the overall performance, MediaTek comfortably beats the Qualcomm chipset. Here is the score comparison of the two:

MediaTek MT6893 vs Snapdragon 865 AntuTu scores MT6893 Snapdragon 865 CPU 1,75351 1,86,750 GPU 2,35,175 2,22,405 MEM 1,23,535 1,03,906 UX 88,348 98,350 Total 6,22,409 6,11,419

The smartphone used to run the MediaTek benchmark has 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The screen has a resolution of 2,300 × 1,080, and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The post also further confirms that the chipset will be positioned in the sub-flagship-level which means this could be a powerful mid-range SoC. But, on paper, the chipset looks like a capable flagship SoC.