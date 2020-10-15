Realme X7 series could be the first phone with MediaTek Dimensity chipset in India

Realme’s CEO Madhav Sheth has teased a smartphone launch in India. Yet another phone launch and yet another Realme phone launch. We also had similar thoughts when we noticed him posting a series of tweets asking the users if he should “launch the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro in India?”

However, the devil lies in the details. Realme announced the X7 and X7 Pro in September back home in China and are powered by the Dimensity 800u and Dimensity 1000 Plus SoCs.

X7 and X7 Pro's India launch would mean that this is the first time a MediaTek Dimensity powered smartphone is making its way outside China.

Do you want me to launch X7 & X7 Pro in India?#BuildingTheXOctober 15, 2020

What do you guys think about MediaTek Dimensity processor? #BuildingTheXOctober 15, 2020

The Dimensity processors are the new-age MediaTek processors that are not just powerful SoCs but are 5G capable as well. These chipsets are expected to play a key role in democratizing the next generation of cellular connectivity - 5G

Realme X7 Pro and X7 specifications

Both the Realme X7 and X7 Pro look quite similar and the Pro is only marginally bigger with a 6.55-inches Super AMOLED panel that supports 120 Hz refresh rate and comes with a Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. The X7 Pro is powered by a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus chipset coupled with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256 GB UFS 2.1 storage.

It comes with a quad-camera setup with the 64 MP main sensor, 8 MP sensor for ultrawide, 2 MP for macro, and a 2 MP depth sensor. There is a 32-MP selfie camera housed in a punch-hole cutout at the front. Like most modern phones, the X7 Pro has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

It comes with a 4500 mAh battery pack that comes with a 65W Super Dart charger that is capable of charging the battery to 43% in just 10 minutes and can charge the battery to 100% in just under 25 minutes.

The vanilla Realme X7 on the other hand comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and comes with a regular 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek 800U chipset coupled with 6GB/ 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The camera setup on the X7 is similar to the Pro variant.

It, however, houses a 4300 mAh battery pack with the same 65W Super Dart charger. We can see some alterations in terms of the specifications when the devices land in India.

Realme X7 Pro and X7 pricing

Back home in China, the 6GB+128GB Realme X7 is priced at RMN 1799/Rs. 19600 in China and the 8GB+128 GB variant retails at RMB 2399 which is approximately Rs 26,000 in India.

The X7 Pro, however, starts at RMB 2199/ Rs. 24,000 for the 6GB/128GB variant, RMB 2,499/Rs. 27,000 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, and RMB 3,199/Rs. 34,900 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.