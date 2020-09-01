Realme X7, X7 Pro and V3 5G smartphones unveiled

Realme has unveiled the Realme X7 series in China today. Along with the new series, the company has also announced one of the cheapest 5G smartphones, expanding the V series

The Realme X7 series event was held in China today and the company made a bunch of new product announcements which includes three new smartphones and four other accessories. All the three devices launched today are powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipsets and are 5G capable. These are different from the Realme 7 series launching in India this week. Interestingly, the Realme X7 Player Edition with the Snapdragon 860 was a no-show.

Realme X7 Pro

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme X7 Pro comes with a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution. It has a screen to body ratio of 91% and brightness of 800 nits. It weighs in at 185 grams and is thick at 81.mm. Since it is an AMOLED panel, there is an in-display fingerprint scanner too.

It is powered by MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 1000 Plus chipset which is also a 5G capable chipset. It is an octa-core chipset with 2.6GHz max clock speed, based on the 7nm fabrication process. It also comes with UltraSave power-saving technology and dual 5G connectivity support. The device is available in three configurations with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It runs on Realme UI based on Android 10.

On to the optics, the Realme X7 Pro comes with a 64MP quad-camera stack, which is getting norm in Realme mid-range series. You get a primary 64MP Sony IMX 686 sensor with f/1.7 aperture. This is followed by an 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP retro portrait lens. On the front, there is a 32MP single punch-hole camera.

Inside, there is a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support over Type-C port. To keep the thermals under check, the device also comes with vapour cooling. Other features of the device include 4K 60fps video recording, NightMode 4.0, Dolby audio, Hi-Res audio, Support Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, stereo dual speakers and NFC.

Realme X7

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme X7 is a slightly cheaper and underpowered device compared to the Realme X7 Pro. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, which was announced recently. Just like the flagship Dimensity 1000 Plus chipset, it is also built on the 7nm fabrication process. The X7 comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate. The device is packed with up to 8GB of memory and 128GB of internal storage. It runs on Realme UI based on Android 10.

The optics are very similar to the Realme X7 Pro except for the 2MP retro portrait lenses on the Pro variant, you get a 2MP black and white portrait camera. Powering the device is a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Other features include Bluetooth 5.1, Superlinear speaker, Hi-Res audio, 175 grams weight, and 8.1mm thickness.

Realme V3

(Image credit: Realme)

Alongside the Realme X7 series, the company also launched a new budget 5G phone, Realme V3. The Realme V3 will join the Realme V5 in the V series. It is powered by MediaTek Dimessity 720 SoC with 5G connectivity. It is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You get a 6.5-inch HD+ screen.

Under the hood, the device is packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support over a Type-C port. Optics includes a triple camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor which is followed by a 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth shooter. To the front, you get an 8MP snapper.

The Realme V3 packs in dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack. It runs on Realme UI based on Android 10.

Other products

(Image credit: Realme)

Apart from smartphone trio, Realme also announced four new accessories in China which includes a smart weighing scale, Luggage bag which is TSA approved in three colours (Black, Yellow, and Blue, and a new Realme Bag. Realme also announced its new “Dare to be” T-shirt, which was launched in India for Rs 999 song with Realme C12 and C15 recently.

Pricing and availability

(Image credit: Realme)

Product Configuration Price Indian equivalent Realme X7 Pro 6+128GB CNY 2,199 Rs 23,500 Realme X7 Pro 8+128GB CNY 2,399 Rs 26,000 Realme X7 Pro 8+256GB CNY 3,199 Rs 34,500 Realme X7 6+128GB CNY 1,799 Rs 19,500 Realme X7 8+128GB CNY 2,399 Rs 26,000 Realme V3 6+64GB CNY 999 Rs 11,000 Realme V3 6+128GB CNY 1,399 Rs 15,000 Realme V3 8+128GB CNY 1,599 Rs 17,500 Realme suitcase CNY 299 Rs 3,500 Realme Bag CNY 119 Rs 1,300 Realme Shirt CNY 99 Rs 1,100 Smart Weighing scale CNY 129 Rs 1,500

The Realme X7 Pro starts at CNY 2,199 which is roughly Rs 23,500 in China and the vanilla Realme X7 starts at CNY 1,799 (~Rs 19,500) and the Realme V3 starts at CNY 999 (~Rs 11,000). The devices will go on sale in China this week.

Realme India will be launching Realme 7 series in India this week.