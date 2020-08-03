Realme launches its very first Dimensity-powerd 5G phone - the Realme V5

Realme has finally unveiled the Realme V5 today in China. Priced at CNY1499 ($214) the device is powered by Mediatek’s Dimensity 5G SoC making it a rare breed of phones. Other highlights include a 90Hz display, 48MP main camera, and more.

In terms of design, the Realme V5 has a brushed metal finish on the back and comes in Green, Blue and White colours. The back has a rectangle-shaped quad-camera layout with an LED flash. Realme says the V5 has new generation Matte Silver (AG) finish with 2 times the permeability and improved stain and abrasion resistance.

Realme V5 Specifications

There is a 6.5-inch LCD single punch-hole display with FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The display also has a 180Hz touch sampling rate and Realme says the V5 has a screen-body ratio of about 90.7%.

Under the hood, it is powered by Mediatek’s Dimensity 720 5G SoC with dual-mode 5G which the company says will help in intense gaming. The company also spoke about a dedicated gaming mode which when enabled, will give 35% increased touch response, and 20% boost in performance thanks to the 7nm SoC inside.

On the back, the rectangular housing has a 48MP f/1.8 main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide with 119 degree fov, two 2MP macro and depth sensors. Some of the camera features include Time-lapse, Bokeh, HDR, Anti-shake video recording, Night mode,1080p slow-mo recording with 120fps and more. Front has a 16MP selfies which has features like AI beauty, Panorama for great selfies.

All these are backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W SuperDart Charging. Realme says the charger can fully charge the device in 65 minutes and a 3-minute charge will give a music playback time of 5hours.

Realme also said the charging is aided by VCT intelligent tuning, five core protection, IC security Chip to ensure charging is safe. Other connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C, and the 3.5mm audio jack makes a return as well.

(Image credit: Realme)

Storage variants and Price

There is a fingerprint sensor embedded on the power button and the device also has a micro-SD slot, Superlinear speaker and Hi-Res audio. Weighing in at 194 grams, the Realme V5 comes in two storage options - 6/8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage.

Coming in Silver wing boy (Silver), Breaking light (Green) and Blue colours, it is priced at CNY1499 ($215) and CNY1899 ($272) GB for 6/128 and 8/128GB respectively. Pre-orders begin today and it will be sold from August 7 at 0:00 China time whereas the global availability is still not known.