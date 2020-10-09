Realme Q2 smartphone official design revealed

Chinese smartphone company Realme has officially revealed the look and design of the upcoming Q2 smartphone. The Q series of smartphones from Realme are set to be launched in China. CMO of Realme, Xu Qi Chase, took to Chinese social media platform Weibo to announce the design of the Realme Q2.

He also announced with the post that the Realme Q2 and Q2 Pro smartphones will be launching in China soon. The launch day is speculated to be October 13.

Realme Q2: Design

The Realme Q2 seems to follow the design trend of the company forward. It comes with the ‘Dare to Leap’ tagline on the rear panel of the device which has a white leather finish. The description in the post reads, “High-end plain leather craftsmanship. The new light gray plain leather colour, high-end texture and feel, with the fine print 'DARE TO LEAP', absolutely low-key luxury and connotation.

The device will have a rectangular module to house the quad-camera system on the back. This also houses the LED flash and is situated on the top-left of the rear panel.

Realme Q2: Reported specs

According to reports by Gizmochina the Q series of smartphones from Realme would feature 5G, in-display fingerprint sensor, and 65W fast charging support.

The Realme Q2 and Q2 Pro are expected to feature 6.43-inch Super AMOLED full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio displays. While on the inside they are expected to feature a 2.4GHz octa-core processor along with 6GB RAM.

In terms of the camera, the smartphone will feature a 48-megapixel main camera on the back along with an 8-megapixel, and two 2-megapixel cameras. While on the front it will feature a 16-megapixel camera. It is also reported that the Realme Q2 will be among the first smartphones to feature Realme UI 2.0.