Report says Realme’s new Q series phone to launch on Oct 13

This seems a happening phase for Realme. It has been on a launch spree in India and elsewhere. Keeping the momentum going, Realme is apparently set to another new smartphone under Q series, and it looks like that it will be unveiled on October 13.

Two Realme phones with the model numbers RMX2173 and Realme RMX2117 have apparently been spotted on China’s certification website TENAA. According to the well-known Chinese tipster on Weibo, Digital Chat Station, the Realme RMX2173 will debut as a Realme Q series phone.

No official word has come from the company as yet.

The reported specs

Gizmochina reports that the Realme Q series will come with many features including 5G connectivity, in-screen fingerprint sensor, and 65W fast charging support.

The Q series phone is rumoured to come with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with full HD+ display and 20:9 aspect ratio.

Reports have it that the phone will feature a 2.4GHz octa-core processor along with with 6GB of RAM.

On the camera side, the phone is expected to include quad rear cameras (48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel). It is said to sport a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Further, Realme Q2 may be among the first smartphones to run Realme UI 2.0.

The company had earlier said the new UI will offer new features, functions and a smooth play experience.

Importantly, the the user interface hopes to enhance the security aspects.

At the launch of Realme Nazro series in India a few days back, the company announced Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 will be rolling to Realme X50 Pro at first and then to rest of the Realme lineup in the coming months.

Via: Gizmochina