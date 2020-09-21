Realme C17 with 90Hz display and 5,000mAh battery launched

Realme’s expansion as a budget smartphone player is not limited to India and China. The Realme C17 made its global debut in Bangladesh today, expanding its C series portfolio once again.

Realme’s C series started out as an entry-level range of smartphones but soon grew to cover more price points — resulting in a rather confusing lineup. The new Realme C17 sits at the top of the family right now. It is also expected to make its way to other countries in the coming months.

Realme C17 specs

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme C17 is one of the most affordable smartphones with a high refresh rate display. It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (1,600 x 720) LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. Reasonably slim bezels allow it to achieve a screen-to-body ratio of 90%.

On the inside, it is powered by the Snapdragon 460 chipset, making it one of the few to do so. This is a new 11nm octa-core chipset destined for affordable smartphones. That is paired with the Adreno 610 GPU, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be further expanded via micro SD. There are also dedicated slots for two SIM cards.

Staying true to the series’ identity, the Realme C17 runs off a large 5,000mAh battery and also supports 18W fast charging over USB Type-C. Other devices and accessories can also be charged by it. Other features include a headphone jack and NavIC. There’s also a fingerprint scanner on the back for biometric authentication.

As for the cameras, there’s a quad-camera array on the back, consisting of a 13MP f/2.2 primary camera, an 8MPultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP monochrome sensor. The selfie camera has a resolution of 8MP and is housed in a punch-hole notch on the top right.

Realme C17 price

(Image credit: Realme)

Currently available only in Bangladesh, the Realme C17 is priced at BDT 15,990 (~Rs 14,000). Colour options include Navy Blue and Lake Green.